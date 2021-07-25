Quantcast
Genshin Impact will be updating us with the next update. We’ll be fishing and touring. Watasumi

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Genshin Impact’s update to 2.1 will introduce a new island Watasumi as well as a brand-new fishing mechanism.

Although not officially announced yet by miHoYo developer, Genshin Report broke the news. While we do not know anything about the new fishing mechanism – or how Watasumi might come in to play, they shared renders of the three characters that were already confirmed as joining the roster: Sara, Kokomi and Ball.

Genshin Report teased what they believed to be La Signora’s new boss, along with a blurry screenshot of her working. Have a look at the video below.

Update 2.1 will release on September 1st and be available for PC, PS4, PS5, as well as mobile devices. We are still waiting to hear when Nintendo Switch’s version of Update 2.1 will release, but we will keep you updated.

ICYMI: Horizon Zero Dawn’s protagonist Aloy will be heading to Genshin Impact.

Official PlayStation Twitter account sent a tweet confirming the cross-over between miHoYo and Guerrilla. It stated that Aloy would be part of the roster for “a limited time”. Although the tweet was brief, a blog post from miHoYo stated that Aloy would be available as a five-star free character to all players.

PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 account holders will have the ability to claim Aloy through their in-game mail. Other platforms will not be granted access until the update 2.2 arrives.

Publiated at Sun, 25 July 2021 16:22.16 +0000

