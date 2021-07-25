Quantcast
Google Doodle is now being sped up by people all over the world.

By Newslanes Media
Google Doodle is now offering Doodle Champion Islands Games to players.

The browser game – released to celebrate the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – has been completed in just 11 seconds (that’s In-Game Time as opposed to Real-Time Attack) not once, but three times, with speedrunners ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99 all jointly holding the record (thanks r/speedrun, via TheGamer).

Reddit allows you to see a complete 11 second run.

We have already summarized seven different sports that were available when the game first launched. They are: running marathons, hockey, rugby, table tennis and skateboarding. Every sport comes with its own mini-game, and a themed section of the map where you can help various characters. Certain accomplishments earn you rewards in the central achievement room.

Tom stated that there was a lot of entertainment here. He also noted the Japanese history and folklore are well represented. Individual sports get an anime-style introduction.

The whole thing can be controlled using only your spacebar and arrow keys. It also autosaves so that you have two-minute breaks throughout your day. Are you feeling Lucky?”

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 10:41.47 +0000

