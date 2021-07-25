Google Doodle is now being sped up by people all over the world.

Google Doodle is now offering Doodle Champion Islands Games to players.

The browser game – released to celebrate the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – has been completed in just 11 seconds (that’s In-Game Time as opposed to Real-Time Attack) not once, but three times, with speedrunners ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99 all jointly holding the record (thanks r/speedrun, via TheGamer).

- Advertisement -

Reddit allows you to see a complete 11 second run.

We have already summarized seven different sports that were available when the game first launched. They are: running marathons, hockey, rugby, table tennis and skateboarding. Every sport comes with its own mini-game, and a themed section of the map where you can help various characters. Certain accomplishments earn you rewards in the central achievement room.

Tom stated that there was a lot of entertainment here. He also noted the Japanese history and folklore are well represented. Individual sports get an anime-style introduction.

The whole thing can be controlled using only your spacebar and arrow keys. It also autosaves so that you have two-minute breaks throughout your day. Are you feeling Lucky?”