Kang the Conqueror “to appear at least six future Marvel projects” – Is this true?

Jonathan Majors, who was first seen in Loki as the Conqueror Kang in the MCU, made a surprise appearance. Rising star, aged 31, will portray the villain of time travel in Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Quantumania 2023. We expect Kang, and all his variations to continue popping up in future movies.

Kang, as a threat the sacred timelines and multiverses, is a greater threat than Thanos to the Avengers.

We Got This Covered has learned from sources that Captain America 4 is in development long before the major media outlets. Majors, Majors’ antagonist, will be appearing in at least six Marvel films and television shows.

Which one? Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania are the only ones confirmed.

But, it seems likely that he will appear in Loki Season 2, considering the ending of Loki Season 1, in which his statue was in the TVA. This implies that he is now the ruler.

