Kate Garraway’s husband is still in a ‘virtual state of coma’ fifteen months after he was discharged from hospital, Piers says.

Piers Morgan today updated Kate Garraway on her husband’s condition. Derek Draper, who was suffering from headaches and difficulty breathing, was taken to the hospital last March.
Presenter’s wife was later diagnosed with COVID-19. She remained in that condition until April of this year.
Piers claimed that “people don’t know half” of Derek’s current situation, even though he returned to his family home.
While discussing his battle against Coronavirus, the 54-year old gave an update about Kate’s other half.
Double-jabbed dad-of-4 claims he contracted the Delta variant at the Euro 2020 final and experienced symptoms quickly.
They included “wild chills”, aches and up-and down fever.
Piers stated that it was “desperately unfair” for Derek to have been vaccinated against Covid.
In his most recent column, the journalist stated that his memories of Derek’s death remained vivid even as his health declined.
He said that Derek is three years older than I and still remains in a coma after being admitted to the hospital during the peak of the pandemic.
“I don’t know what you do, I replied. “What other options do you have?” “What choice do I have?” she replied. “Derek is my love.
Piers shared with Kate that he was thinking a lot about his family during their chat.
Kate and Derek were married in 2005. They share Darcey (15 years old) and Billy (1 year).
Piers, a former star of the show, described what he said to his friend and ex-star in Sunday’s Mail On Sunday. “I felt awful about Covid but I think the vaccine might have saved my life.”
Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 08:46:00 +0000