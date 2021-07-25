Lev is an automation company that wants to digitize commercial real property After raising funds, financing was secured for $30M Series A. The company is valued at $130M. A $10M seed round was completed four months ago by Christine Hall/TechCrunch)

The adoption of technology has been slow in commercial real estate. Despite having a market for more than $40 Billion, the process of putting together deals is manual and paper-intensive.

Lev, a New York company, is tackling this issue by automating online workflows and gathering millions of data points to create machine learning software that ensures accurate financing. The commercial real estate finance transaction platform, which was founded in 2012 and has since raised $30 million. This gave it an initial valuation of $130 million.

Four months ago, the company had raised $10 million through seed financing led by NFX. Greenspring was the lead investor in this latest round. First American Title also participated. Crunchbase data shows that Lev has already invested more than $34million in existing investors NFX and Canaan Partners. JLL Spark, Animo Ventures, Animo Ventures, JLL Spark and Ludlow Ventures were also involved.

Yaakov Zar, founder of Lev and CEO, was previously the co-founder of Boston-based Dispatch. Dispatch built tools for service businesses. Zar began to explore real estate financing after he and his wife had gone through the process of buying a home.

His frustrations led him to become a mortgage loan originator licensed in the state. Zar moved to New York after he helped a friend refinance his building. He got an insider’s view of the fragmented mortgage market.

Blend and other companies are working to address the issue of real estate lending. Zar said that Blend is one example. However, very few people are focused on commercial real property, which has a sensitive lending environment due to total amortization and interest rates. Property owners are also required to refinance every 5-10 years.

Zar stated that although legacy businesses such as JLL (which is an investor), Cushman Wakefield, and CBRE focus on lending, they’re more relationship-focused than technology focused. We believe it’s a crucial part of the deal because they are complex and large. However, transactions under $1 billion can be done easily. No one can match our product and experience.

Zar and his team initially wanted to create the Rocket Mortgage for commercial real estate lending, but it proved difficult to do so because brokers have their own pitches books to lenders. Lev has instead created a platform that connects more than 5,000 lenders to provide information about the projects they are interested in financing. The platform analyzes the customer’s financial information and matches them with the best lender. Each transaction is paid 1%. Lev also works to make it possible to complete deals online.

Zar didn’t seek funding at the time he was approached, however, he said that he had been introduced to investors who were impressed with the company’s growth trajectory and agreed to fund the offer.

The new funds will be used to fund product development. He hopes to give a term sheet within seconds and close a loan in just seven days. It can take up to a week to receive a term sheet, and it takes 45 to 90 days for a loan to be closed.

The company currently employs 40 people in New York, Miami R&D Center, Los Angeles Outpost, and remotely. To expand, the company will continue to invest.

Lev’s volume grew by 100% in the last year. In 2020, Lev closed approximately $100,000,000 of loans. Zar anticipates closing more than $1 billion by 2021.

Zar stated that customers keep coming back to Zar and that they are often referred to others. We want to become the central platform for capital market transactions. To network effectively and to find amazing deals, you need an advantage. While I won’t interfere with this, if you do find the right deal, please bring it to me. We will help asset managers to make the most of the online closing process and offer the easiest way to manage all the transactions from one platform.

Pete Flint, general partnership at NFX told TechCrunch that he had been getting to know the Lev people over the past 18 months. He was impressed by how they managed the pandemic and keeping track of them during it.

He was the co-founder and first to see the issues in the realty industry. However, as the problem of search and discovery became more apparent, the emphasis shifted from financing to finance. NFX also invests in Tomo and Ribbon which are both focused on residential finance.

Flint wanted to know what commercial real estate opportunities there were. He heard Lev’s name more often among industry professionals and brokers.

Flint stated, “As we got acquainted with the Lev team we realized that they were one of the most capable teams out there to solve the problem.” We are part of an incredible group that complements the round. Deep industry insiders can provide a valuable lens for strategy and opportunities in business development.

