LIVE Transfer News: Lukaku and Chelsea EXCLUSIVE. Arsenal Maddison hope, Spurs bid approved

With less than three weeks before the start of 2020-21 Premier League, summer transfers are in full swing. Every day deals are closing with Manchester United's recent capture of Jadon Sáncho being the latest major deal. There are many more deals being done across the league, with Tottenham looking for Harry Kane and Manchester City wanting to raid Tottenham. Spurs also look to make deals. Chelsea is searching for a striker. Liverpool and Arsenal are both looking at deals.

Arsenal has a free run on Neto Update at 12.30pmArsenal will be able to run Neto, the Barcelona goalkeeper. Pierluigi Gollini has joined Tottenham on loan. Spurs rivals in north London want to be able to compete with Bernd Leno. However, Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United is the top choice. It will likely cost them around PS30million. Barcelona's Neto may be an alternative to Mundo Deportivo, according to the Brazilian who wants Barca out of the window. Even better, it is reported that Spurs signed Gollini from Arsenal to leave them as the sole club with strong interest in Neto. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal's boss, is reported to be impressed by Neto's skill with the ball and believes he is better than any of his keepers. Jadon Sancho's Erlinghaaland hint Update at 12:15pmJadon Sancho teased Manchester United supporters about the possibility of Erling Haaland, a former Borussia Dortmund teammate joining him. Haaland joined the chorus of people who congratulated Sancho for his move to Old Trafford. He posted earlier this week, via Instagram,: "Good Luck bro on your next adventure, we had some great times together!" We can't wait for you to shine! Sancho teased that Haaland might join him in Manchester some day. He responded, "A bond like no other. We will soon see each other brother. Good luck and take care.

Sancho is excited to join Utd’s younger stars

Man Utd’s Dan James decision 11.30 pm:Manchester United is believed to have made it clear that they won’t allow Dan James to move on loan or permanent this summer. This is despite Jadon Sancho’s arrival, which may further restrict the Welshman’s time at Old Trafford. United wants to retain James, despite Marcus Rashford being out of action for the first months due to surgery. Romelu Lukaku EXCLUSIVE Update at 11:15 AMExpress Sport reports that Romelu Lukaku loves Inter Milan, and doesn’t plan to leave the club in this summer. Chelsea will need to search elsewhere to find potential replacements for Erling Haaland. He also seems too difficult to sign before next month’s end. Lukaku is upset about the departure Antonio Conte but he’s willing to do his best for Simone Inzaghi, their new manager as they try to keep their Serie A title. Inter feels the Belgian is valued, which contrasts with his time at Manchester United’s Premier League. Chelsea may now need to consider other options, particularly with Haaland being out of their grasp.Find out more here.

Rivals will be worried by united belief Updated at 10.30 AMManchester United announced Friday the signing Jadon Sancho. They are confident that they now have one of Europe’s best attacking teams. When fully-fit, the Red Devils will be able to line up alongside Sancho Fernandes and Bruno Fernandes as well as Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Edinson Cari in attack, with Mason Greenwood or Anthony Martial reserve. The Manchester Evening News reports that United believes they have the most dynamic frontline on the continent. United plans to seek a new long-term centre-forward in 2022, with Erling Haaland being one of the possible targets.

Spurs deal approved Updated at 10 AMTottenham Chairman Daniel Levy gave his approval to a Cristian Romero deal – Spurs are certain of signing him. This information is from football.london. Romero, currently on loan from Juventus to Atalanta for an additional year, can be joined permanently by the club this summer for approximately PS13.8million. Atalanta could sign him and then he would be immediately flipped to Spurs at around PS38.5m. According to the report, there’s a rising confidence among north London clubs that they could get a deal. Negotiations are progressing between the two sides to reach a deal, and Levy gave his approval to sign it. Romero would like to follow Gollini, his teammate to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Man Utd targets Varane as ‘uncomfortable. Updated at 9.45 AMRaphael Varane, a former Real Madrid player and subject to ongoing Manchester United interest is said to be ‘uncomfortable’ at his return for pre-season training. Red Devils want to sign the French World Cup Winner. AS, a Spanish outlet claims that United is confident it can get the deal done for less than PS34.2m. However, Real wants up to PS59.9m or EUR70m despite the fact that they may lose the player in one year. According to reports, Varane is feeling uncomfortable after returning to United’s training grounds earlier in the week.

Varane: Everything you need to learn about Man Utd’s defender

Man Utd risk repeating mistake Update at 9.15amBen Parsons writes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be careful not to make the same mistakes again in the transfer window. United lost a pre-season friendly to Championship side QPR by a score of 4-0 on Saturday. Second-string sides were ripped apart during the second period. Ben wrote: Solskjaer was reminded repeatedly of United’s insufficient squad depth, and this issue was brought up against QPR. “ He said: “United need to sign an assured central defense midfielder in order for Solskjaer’s system to work and to bolster the team’s quality.” The Red Devils wouldn’t have been nearly as vulnerable against QPR without their first-choice four backs, but Raphael Varane is an elite central defender. To read more, click the link.

Carragher strikes out at Wijnaldum Update at 9:15amJamie Carragher, Liverpool’s legend has retorted against Gini Wijnaldum’s claim that he didn’t “feel loved or appreciated” at Anfield. He also stated that he had been too harshly criticized on social media. “On social media,” he said, “If we lose, I got the blame.” However, Carragher responded to the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder by saying he could have deleted the tweet app.

Gini is my favorite, but it’s not true. Social media is a circus and every club has clowns. If you are annoyed by the notifications, turn it off and delete the app. The club refused to pay him more, but he still wanted it! https://t.co/NNmiyFXYBY Jamie Carragher (@Carra23), July 24, 2021

Paul Pogba to ignore PSG Update at 8.30pm:Paul Pogba is a Manchester United midfielder who will be out of contract in 2022. He is also linked to Paris Saint-Germain. If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is correct, Pogba could stay at Old Trafford. After yesterday’s friendly match with QPR, the United boss gave an update about Francois’s prospects. According to the Norwegian, “Talks are continuing between Paul’s representatives as well as club representatives.” Paul has always said that he looks forward to the new season. There is always speculation regarding Paul. Concerning the discussions between Paul’s representatives and the club, I don’t have all the details. He is always wanted by clubs. Paul is at his very best, and we’ve witnessed him in action. I enjoyed working with him, and we should continue to work together. This is all speculation once again. Let’s wait and see.

Lukaku takes a Chelsea return position Update at 8 a.m.According to reports, Romelu Lukaku might be willing to trade Inter Milan for Chelsea this summer. Roman Abramovich, Chelsea’s owner is currently working to make a deal for Lukaku and Erling Haaland. This move would be unobtainable at more than PS150million. Eurosport reports that Lukaku, a former Blues striker, is content in Milan and would love to play at Stamford Bridge. According to reports, the Londoners have made a personal offer to Inter striker via intermediaries in order to attract him back to their club.

Arsenal hopes Maddison is a success Updated at 7.30 a.m.Arsenal were offered the chance to land James Maddison, who is from Leicester. The Foxes are willing to take the money. According to 90min.com, Brendan Rodgers will sell England International Maddison (who did not travel to the Euros) for the correct price. The 24-year-old has scored 21 goals and assisted 17 times in his 98 Premier League games. Leicester is not looking for a replacement for their attacking midfielder who has a contract through 2024. However, they are open to considering other options.

Kane is the target of anger from Spurs Update at 7am:According to reports, Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy has’more determination than ever’ in order to stop Harry Kane from joining Manchester City. In May, reports surfaced that Kane was furious at Spurs boss for expressing his disapproval of Kane’s decision to leave the club in north London. According to The Athletic Levy insists that he won’t give up and let the striker join champions City despite reports that he had been willing to accept defeat. Although City has made it clear that they won’t meet Spurs PS160million price tag, The Athletic states they don’t think they can give up on Kane yet. Spurs senior figures are optimistic that he will stay at the club during the next season.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 10:21.03 +0000