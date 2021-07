Lucy continued to state that she had been able to let go of the lockdown restrictions and was able to enjoy some relaxation.

She said, “I think I am a manic individual – working, filming, TV jobs, voice-overs – up and down, from London.

- Advertisement -

It’s almost as if someone has gone without a hurry, and it feels like they’re just going.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 11:00 – 0000