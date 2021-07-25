Quantcast
24.5 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 25, 2021
type here...
Celebrities

Nicola Sturgeon is called a ‘bunker’ by James May amid inquiries about Scottish independence

By Newslanes Media
0
2

Must read

Nicola Sturgeon is called a 'bunker' by James May amid inquiries about Scottish independence

He stated that he would like to have had a conversation with the politician in the northern part.

He explained that he chose her because he found her fascinating and she was a little stroppy.

- Advertisement -

May then referred to the indyref controversy, and said he had some questions he would like to ask Strurgeon.

Star continued, “I’d like to ask her questions about Scottish independence. Also, why is there so much information about Scottish weather in London on BBC News.

Publited at Sun 25 July 2021, 08:54:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA young programmer from Iraq tried to make Gilgamesh work for him. oldest surviving hero story
Nicola Sturgeon is called a 'bunker' by James May amid inquiries about Scottish independence
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks