Tokyo Aquatics Center is home to the greatest swimming talent in the world. They are ready and willing to take on any challenge for international medals.

Past medalists Katie Ledecky and Penny Oleksiak and Caeleb Dressel will join the thousands of swimmers vying for bronze, silver, and gold medals.

This year’s international field is especially strong, with countries like Australia, Great Britain, Russia and Japan brimming with talent. Some of the most difficult competition includes swimming giants such as Katinka Hosszu from Hungary, Gregorio Paltrinieri from Italy, Daiya Seto from Japan, and Sarah Sjostrom, who hails form Sweden.

Which country will take home the most gold-medalled medals? What country is likely to finish the year with the most hardware? Sporting News will track the medal winners for each event, and list the countries with the highest number of medals in swimming.

More: FuboTV offers a 7-day trial that allows you to watch the Olympics in real time.

Olympic Swimming Results 2021

Events for men

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Styles Free — — — 100 Styles Free — — — Freestyle 200 — — — 400 Styles Free Ahmed Hanfaoui (Tunisia) Jack McLoughlin, Australia Kieran Smith (USA). 800 Styles Free — — — 1500 Styles Free — — — 100 backstroke — — — 200 backstroke — — — 100 Breaststroke — — — 200 Breaststroke — — — 100 butterflies — — — 200 butterfly — — — 200-piece Individual Medley — — — 400-Individual Medley Chase Kalisz (USA) Jay Litherland (USA). Brendon Smith (Australia). 4×100 Style Relay — — — 4×200 Style Relay — — — 4×100 Medley Relay — — —

* Olympic record

** Olympic and world record

Events for women

Event Gold Silver Bronze 50 Styles Free — — — 100 Styles Free — — — 200 Styles Free — — — 400 Styles Free — — — 800 Styles Free — — — 1500 Styles Free — — — 100 backstroke — — — 200 backstroke — — — 100 Breaststroke — — — 200 Breaststroke — — — 100 butterflies — — — 200 butterfly — — — 200-piece Individual Medley — — — 400-Individual Medley Yui Ohashi (Japan) Emma Weyant (USA). Hali Flickinger (USA) 4×100 Style Relay Australia** Canada United States 4×200 Style Relay — — — 4×100 Medley Relay — — —

* Olympic record

** Olympic and world record

Mixed Event

Event Gold Silver Bronze Relay for 4×100 Medley — — —

Swimming medal winners overall

Pos. Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States 1 2 2 5. 2 Australia 1 1 1 3. T-3 Japan 1 0. 0. 1 T-3 Tunisia 1 0. 0. 1 5. Canada 0. 1 0. 1

How to view the Olympic Swimming Events

Television channels NBC (U.S.) | USA Network (U.S.) | CBC (Canada)

NBC (U.S.) | USA Network (U.S.) | CBC (Canada) Live streaming: NBCOlympics.com

NBC and CBC hold the exclusive rights for all Olympic content in America and Canada. As such, they will each carry the entire swimming event during the Tokyo Games 2021.

Fans who wish to live stream these events on NBC can do so on NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com. They also have access on FuboTV which provides a free 7-day trial.

TV schedule

Except for July 31, heats will start at 6 AM ET each morning. ET, and end at 9:15 p.m. ET. ET each day. USA Network will broadcast the heats and NBC the finals. CBC coverage will be available in Canada.

NBC will replay the qualifying heats every day for those who live in America.

Saturday, July 24,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Sunday, July 25,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Monday 26 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Tuesday 27 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Wednesday, July 28, 2008

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Thursday, July 29, 2009

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Friday, July 30,

The Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Saturday 31 July

Veranstaltung Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Olympic swimming schedule

Swimmers will have fun for days with their favourite sport.

Every day from July 24 to July 30 will feature heats at the beginning of the morning and semifinals or finals in evening. To wrap up the Olympics swimming, there will be only five finals races on July 31. The morning events begin each day at 6:05 a.m. ET. ET. The evening events will begin at 9 p.m. ET. ET.

Saturday, July 24,

Good Morning Evening The 400-Men’s Individual Medley (Heats). Finals: Men’s 400-Individual Medley The 100 Best Women’s Butterfly Recipes (Heats). The Women’s 100-Butterfly (Semifinals for women) Men’s 400M freestyle (Heats). Finals for Men’s 400-Freestyle The 400-Individual Medley for Women (Heats). Finals: Women’s 400 Individual Medley Men’s 100 breaststroke (Heats). The 100-meter Breaststroke for Men (Semifinals). Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (Heats). Finals: Women’s 4×100 freestyle relay (Finals).

Sunday, July 25,

Good Morning Evening Women’s 100 backstroke (Heats). Finals: Women’s 100-Butterfly (Finals). Men’s 200-Freestyle (Heats). Women’s 200 freestyle (Semifinals). The 100th Breaststroke for Women (Heats). The 100th Breaststroke for Women (Semifinals). Men’s 100 Backstroke (Heats). Finals of the Men’s 100 Breaststroke The 400-Women’s Freestyle (Heats). Finals: Women’s 400-Freestyle Style (Finals). Men’s 4×100 freestyle relay (heats) Semifinals: Men’s 100 Backstroke — Semifinals: Women’s 100 Backstroke — The 4×100 freestyle relay for men

Monday 26 July

Good Morning Evening Women’s 200-Freestyle (Heats). 200 freestyle for women (Semifinals). The 200-Butterfly (Heats for Men) Finals: Men’s 200-Freestyle The 200-Women’s Individual Medley (Heats). Finals: Women’s 100 Backstroke Ladies’ 1500-Freestyle (Heats). Finals: Men’s 100 Backstroke — Finals: Women’s 100 breaststroke — Semifinals for Men: 200-Butterfly (Men’s). — Semifinals: Women’s 200-Individual Medley

Tuesday 27 July

Good Morning Evening Men’s 100-Freestyle (Heats). Men’s 100 freestyle (Semifinals). The 200-Butterfly (Heats for Women) Finals: Women’s 200-Freestyle Style (Finals). Women’s 200 breaststroke (Heats). Finals: Men’s 200-Butterfly (Finals). Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay (Heats). Semifinals for Women’s 200-Butterfly (Women’s 200) Men’s 800 freestyle (Heats). Women’s 200 breaststroke (Semifinals for Men) — Finals: Women’s 200 Individual Medley — Finals: Women’s 1500 freestyle for women — Finals: Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay (Finals).

Wednesday, July 28, 2008

Good Morning Evening The 100-Freestyle Women (Heats). Finals Men’s 800 Style (Freestyle) Men’s 200 backstroke (Heats). Finals: Men’s 200 breaststroke Women’s 200 breaststroke (Heats). The 100-Freestyle Women’s Style (Semifinals). The 200-piece Men’s Individual Medley (Heats). Semifinals: Men’s 200 Backstroke Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay (Heats). Finals: Women’s 200-Butterfly (Finals). — Finals: Men’s 100-Freestyle — Breaststroke for women 200 (Semifinals). — Semifinals: Men’s 200-Individual Medley — Finals: Women’s 4×200 freestyle relay (Finals).

Thursday, July 29, 2009

Good Morning Evening Women’s 800 freestyle (Heats). The Men’s 100-Butterfly (Semifinals). Men’s 100-Butterfly (Heats). Finals: Women’s 200 breaststroke Women’s 200 backstroke (Heats). Finals: Men’s 200 Backstroke Mixed 4×100 Medley (Heats). Finals: Women’s 100-Freestyle Style (Finals). — Finals: Men’s 200-Individual Medley — Semifinals Women’s 200 Backstroke

Friday, July 30,

Good Morning Evening Men’s 50-Freestyle (Heats). Finals: Men’s 100-Butterfly (Finals). The 50th Anniversary of Women’s Freestyle (Heats). Finals: Women’s 200 Backstroke Men’s 1500-Freestyle (Heats). Finals: Women’s 800 freestyle for women Women’s 4×100 Medley relay (Heats). Men’s 50-Freestyle (Semifinals). Men’s 4×100 Medley relay (Heats). The 50-year-old women’s freestyle contest (Semifinals). — Mixed 4×100 Medley relay (Finals).

Saturday 31 July

Evening Finals: Men’s 50-Freestyle Finals: Women’s 50-Freestyle Finals Men’s 1500-Freestyle Finals: Women’s 4×100 Medley relay (Finals). Finals: Men’s 4×100 Medley relay (Finals).

