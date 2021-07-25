PS Plus August 2021: Free PS4 and PS5 Games LEAK by Sony

The August 2021 PlayStation Plus free games appear to have leaked earlier than expected.
Sony announced the initial game during the State of Play event.
Sony has revealed that Hunter’s Arena Legends, a new Battle Royale title is now available on the PlayStation 5.
Since then, it has been confirmed that the August 2021 PS4 editions of Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville (PS4) and Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) will be available for free.
Sony will officially announce the news on July 28, at 4.30 p.m. BST UK Time.
On the morning of August 3, download the next set of PlayStation Plus games and start playing them.
There is always the possibility that things could change before the official announcement, but this appears unlikely.
The August 2021 games for free are not terrible but they don’t compare to some of this year’s games.
PS Plus has previously offered freebies such as Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Days Gone. Also, Control Ultimate Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Control Ultimate Edition, Control Ultimate Edition, and Control Ultimate Edition.
Hunter’s Arena Legends, a Battle Royale title, is not something you’d expect to receive for free. However, it looks decent.
To win, players must defeat demons or other players.
Destroying demons can net players rewards and allows them to become stronger enough to defeat rival hunters.
The game features melee combat as well as 17 heroes upon launch. It is set in an exquisitely crafted Ancient East Asian setting.
Sony says that you will need to master swordplay and martial art to overcome everything trying to take your life.
Grab your sword, and get ready to take on the dangers lurking within the dangerous and mysterious world of Hunter’s Arena.
Tennis World Tour 2 is, however, a bit simpler. You will find a variety of players as well as real courts and competitions.
Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville, a multiplayer combat video game has a special presentation.
Welcome to Neighborville! All is well here. A new, bizarre coniferous conflict is developing between botanicals and brainless.
Split-screen couch-co-op is possible when you join forces. You can connect with three people to battle in free-roam areas, or you can jump into online multiplayer with as many as 24 players.
