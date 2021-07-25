Rally Record, shining reindeers, and tourism boom: Finland The world press

Rovanpera’s team boss, Jari-Matti Latti Latvala (a fellow Finn), held the record for the youngest winner. She won the Sweden rally 2008 in her 22nd year.

The viral photo of a reindeer sporting glowing antlers was shared on social media this week. It has since been suggested that the image is part of a Finnish experiment.

This viral Facebook post was shared for the first time on July 9th. It claimed that Finland had painted reindeer antlers with reflective glue in an attempt to increase visibility to motorists, and thus reduce accidents on roads.

Multiple myth-busting websites have proven that this photo was not real and, in fact, is a 3D artwork by Vasjen Kasstro. However, the truth of the story remains. In 2014, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Finland experimented spraying antlers and reindeer fur with reflective paint.

International media reported also that Finnish Lapland business owners expect a rise in tourism after travel restrictions were eased. Many are hopeful that Finnish Lapland can be considered a safe place.

Lapland’s tourism sector is relatively new. A growing number of tourists have been visiting Lapland in the past 20 years. COVID-19 restrictions have had a severe impact on tourist-driven businesses located in Inari. This has severely restricted the international visitor count.

The Daily Mail in Britain reports that Finnair will be testing a “travel pass” app. This allows travelers to have a digital copy their passport and covid results, as well as entry documents, on their smartphone to make it easy to check at Heathrow Airport.

The app was developed by IATA and will be used on Finland’s most iconic airline, Finnair. It will launch this week on flights between London & Helsinki. Between now and mid-August, the trial will last for three weeks.

Finnish manufacturer Valmet Automotive signed on as a contract manufacturer to start manufacturing the Lightyear One, a solar-powered electric vehicle.

In 2016, Lightyear launched the first prototype. Lightyear One is able to travel 725km, generates 12 km/hour using solar cells embedded on the roof, and retails for $165,000.

Kalle Rovanpera is the youngest WRC winner

Finn Kalle Rovanpera, 20 years old, became the youngest driver to win an WRC rally. He and Jonne Halttunen were victorious at Rally Estonia.

Rovanpera beat Hyundai’s Craig Breen in the final by 59.9 secs to win the event. He is Harri Rovanpera’s son, who was a former WRC champion and won the rally back in 2001.

He described Estonia’s event as “almost like a home rally”, and thanked his fans for their support.

Motorsport.com published the original story on 18.07.2021

A photo purporting that it shows Finland’s reflection reindeer experiment is viral

Last week, a post claiming to show Finland’s 2014 experiment in spraying antlers of reindeer with reflective paint was viralized on social media.

Since then, the photo has been proved to be false and was created by Vasjen Kastro (visual designer), who got the idea to make the 3D illustration from an article on the subject.

True story. However, the Finnish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry attempted to use a reflective paint on reindeer fur and antlers in 2014 to stop traffic accidents. The experiment was unsuccessful but a government app produced better results.



After travel restrictions were lifted , tourism is expected to boom in

Finnish Lapland business owners are waiting for a boom in tourism after a time of uncertainty, heavy losses and constant changes in travel restrictions. Many expressed dismay at the inability to receive adequate government support.

Although domestic tourism has seen a significant increase in Lapland this year, it is likely that many businesses will go bankrupt due to a shortage of foreign visitors to Lapland during winter.



Finnair will test the “travel pass app” on flights between Helsinki & London

Finnair will test a travel pass app that IATA has developed for use on its flights between London’s Heathrow Airport and Helsinki. The trial is expected to last three weeks. Finnish authorities will monitor the trial.

This app allows travellers to have a digital copy of their passport along with their travel documents and results from covid tests in one location, that is their smartphone. It helps cut down on waiting times, check-in, and board time.

To help develop the app further, the Finnish airline encourages customers and crew members to give feedback.



Finnish manufacturer builds solar-powered electric vehicle

The Dutch startup Lightyear has joined forces with Finnish manufacturer Valmet Automotive in order to develop and produce the Lightyear One solar-powered electric car. They plan to begin building prototypes by early 2022.

Lightyear claimed to have spent over a year searching for the perfect manufacturing partner. Valmet is an entity co-owned jointly by the Finnish government, a large private equity firm, and has previously produced cars for Saab and Mercedes-Benz.



Tahira Sequeira

Helsinki Times

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 19:56:27 +0000