Sony renews PlayStation Home trademark again

Sony renewed its trademark for PlayStation Home, the social network that was launched with PS3’s PS3-era consoles.

According to Redditor, the filing was submitted 21 July 2021. The European trademark has been secured up to 1 October 2028. Although little information is provided on the website for trademark applications, it still logs as “goods & services” and is categorised under “computer games software”.

Although there is no confirmation that Sony may be looking at relaunching Home, or even some version thereof, it is the third such rumour that has surfaced in recent months. Some believe it could have to do with “a returning to PSVR 2”, Comic Book suggests. This would tie in nicely to large-scale social events such as Fortnite. It could also be very exciting if VR compatibility is added.

PlayStation Home, a virtual social network that allowed players to chat, hang out, and design their own apartments, was available if you were unable to attend the event the first time. It’s reminiscent of Second Life or the Sims but completely Sony-centric.

Sony, like other companies, kept renewing trademarks until PlayStation Home was closed on 31 March 2015. However, a recent flurry behind-the scenes action suggests that this is more than a simple bureaucratic paper exercise. You can see this virtual space.