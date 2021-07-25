Tesla uses policing to channel old-school sorority values Customers’ posts on social media

The following is what you would do if you were in sorority college. You’d post an adorable picture on Instagram where you are holding a glass of water. It could be a partially blurred beer bottle or an unclear red Solo cup. Your sorority’s standards committee quickly contacts you with the following message: “Hey girly!” It’s a very cute photo, could you please take it down This goes against the values of our sororities. You don’t want to look bad at the PNMs!

The situation doesn’t seem to be unique to rats. You might receive a request to remove your Tesla complaint via social media.

Tesla Energy’s solar power unit, Tesla Energy, is said to have 20 employees who act as its own standards board. According to Business Insider former employees, it searches the Internet looking for complaints about the company. It is instructed to ask customers to remove their complaints from social media.

This goes well beyond product complaints. Insider was also informed by an ex-employee that nine other people looked specifically for complaints about Musk. It’s not a good look for new potential members, I don’t mean potential customers. Making the head honcho look bad on the internet, is it?

Fair enough, it’s not uncommon to have a team that investigates complaints about a company. It’s usually a good thing. It can be frustrating to deal with customer service department bureaucracy. Many customers turn to social media for help. While it is great to interact with customers online, asking them for their help in deleting any comments that are not resolved seems like an unnecessary step.

Incongruously, an ex-employe in Tesla customer support also stated to Insider that they will suggest customers use social media to complain if they need faster service. The preferred Tesla way to express your disgust is to tweet it, and then immediately remove it.

This is a very obsessive approach to managing a brand’s image on social media. It feels quite excessive for a company that has a CEO tweeting as recklessly as Elon Musk.

Tesla shouldn’t be telling their customers that they can’t take down comments they don’t want. The srat standard boards do have guidelines.

