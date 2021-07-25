Quantcast
24 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 25, 2021
type here...
Gaming

This looks to be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC will be released in August

By Newslanes Media
0
17

Must read

This looks to be Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris DLC will be released in August

This screencap shows that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s upcoming Paris DLC Siege of Paris will be released on August 5th.

Although not confirmed by Ubisoft as publisher/developer, it appears that the second DLC installment appeared to have been added to an Italian Windows Store. The screen was quickly captured before being removed from the site.

- Advertisement -

We can only assume that this is a rumour, but the screenshot, shared by CriptAssassINI, thanks to NME, certainly appears convincing.

According to Valhalla, the Ubisoft store page, The Siege of Paris will offer players the opportunity to “relive Viking history’s most epic battle with historical figures from war-torn Frankia”.

The developer explained that players would “infiltrate Paris’ fortified city and River Seine, under prolonged siege,” uncover enemy secrets and create strategic alliances in order to protect their clan’s future. The new content will be available for season pass holders.

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

- Advertisement -

ICYMI: Raphael Lacoste, the long-serving Assassin’s Creed artist director has left Ubisoft in order to join Haven Studios. He had been with Ubisoft for 16 years. The company also owns eight Assassin’s Creed games. Lacoste, the most prominent developer who has left Ubisoft in recent turmoil and major shifts within the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is the latest to go.

Darby McDevitt (narrative director for Valhalla) and Eric Baptizat (Valhalla’s game director), are both Assassin’s Creed veterans. They recently left Ubisoft.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 13:12.40 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYou can visit the Royal residences – homes of Queen To. Kate Middleton now open
Next articleScorecard: Spirit or Invincibles
This looks to be Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris DLC will be released in August
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks