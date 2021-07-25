This looks to be Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC will be released in August

This screencap shows that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s upcoming Paris DLC Siege of Paris will be released on August 5th.

Although not confirmed by Ubisoft as publisher/developer, it appears that the second DLC installment appeared to have been added to an Italian Windows Store. The screen was quickly captured before being removed from the site.

We can only assume that this is a rumour, but the screenshot, shared by CriptAssassINI, thanks to NME, certainly appears convincing.

According to Valhalla, the Ubisoft store page, The Siege of Paris will offer players the opportunity to “relive Viking history’s most epic battle with historical figures from war-torn Frankia”.

The developer explained that players would “infiltrate Paris’ fortified city and River Seine, under prolonged siege,” uncover enemy secrets and create strategic alliances in order to protect their clan’s future. The new content will be available for season pass holders.

What? #AssassinsCreedValhalla’s second DLC will be released on August 5th! ?? Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWs CriptAssassINI, @CriptAssassini July 22, 2021

ICYMI: Raphael Lacoste, the long-serving Assassin’s Creed artist director has left Ubisoft in order to join Haven Studios. He had been with Ubisoft for 16 years. The company also owns eight Assassin’s Creed games. Lacoste, the most prominent developer who has left Ubisoft in recent turmoil and major shifts within the Assassin’s Creed franchise, is the latest to go.

Darby McDevitt (narrative director for Valhalla) and Eric Baptizat (Valhalla’s game director), are both Assassin’s Creed veterans. They recently left Ubisoft.