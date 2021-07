As we wait for full UK software charts to be released, Christopher Dring, a videogame journalist has posted on Twitter that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is now No.2 in the United Kingdom. The sales of the Nintendo Switch’s latest Zelda Remaster fell 74% in its second week and were replaced by Codemasters’ latest F1 2021 title. Once they are available, we will publish all ten top-ranked physical software charts.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 16:12.27 +0000