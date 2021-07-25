Warning: Borders are experiencing huge lines as Brits return home Which airports will be affected by this?

Nearly 400,000 Brits traveled this weekend, as more amber-list destinations were made available.

Gatwick Airport stated that it expects to receive between 25,000 and 75,000 passengers per day. This is an increase from the 15 flights per hour at the peak of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Stansted will see 1,330 aircraft take off this weekend – compared with a mere 735 last year.

Heathrow, however, was an entirely different story. Due to debilitating problems, travellers were forced to wait hours to get in line to check-in.

Publited at Sun 25 July 2021, 14:53.40 (+0000).