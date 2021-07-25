Quantcast
21.2 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 25, 2021
type here...
Travel

Warning: Borders are experiencing huge lines as Brits return home Which airports will be affected by this?

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

Warning: Borders are experiencing huge lines as Brits return home Which airports will be affected by this?

Nearly 400,000 Brits traveled this weekend, as more amber-list destinations were made available.

Gatwick Airport stated that it expects to receive between 25,000 and 75,000 passengers per day. This is an increase from the 15 flights per hour at the peak of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Stansted will see 1,330 aircraft take off this weekend – compared with a mere 735 last year.

Heathrow, however, was an entirely different story. Due to debilitating problems, travellers were forced to wait hours to get in line to check-in.

Publited at Sun 25 July 2021, 14:53.40 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe U.S. women’s rugby team used the cardboard Olympics as a playground Beds to reveal the truth
Warning: Borders are experiencing huge lines as Brits return home Which airports will be affected by this?
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks