What time is the next PS5 stock? The latest stock of the PlayStation 5 Dates and times

In the next few days, stock of PS5 is set to become available. UK gamers have seen GAME and Argos – two of the best places in the UK to buy a PS5 in 2021 – openly accepting orders again over the last week. You don’t have to miss these stock restocks as many UK retailers will soon be making PlayStation 5 stock available online.

ASDA and John Lewis may be ordering the PS5 as soon as possible. - Advertisement - ASDA will likely take orders for the PS5 between now and July 29, according to reports. ASDA stock time will be between 8 and 11 AM. John Lewis will likely get another PS5 restock sometime between July 27th and August 29. JOHN LEWIS – CLICK HERE TO BUY PS5

- Advertisement - Expected John Lewis PS5 stock time is between 7am-9am The @PS5StockAlertUK twitter account says that the next John Lewis stock should contain almost 2,000 disc consoles. Tweet from @PS5StockAlertUK: “PlayStation 5 (John Lewis), Exclusive News. “Expected Shipment An Arrival: 26/07 Shipment Quantity: 1872 Just a heads-up, John Lewis expects to receive his console shipment on 26/07, and not when it will be live. - Advertisement - Drop Expected: 27 to 29 July The @PS5Instant twitter account revealed the John Lewis stock time and ASDA stock date.

Another good piece of news was also provided by the PS5 stock tracker account in the UK. According to @PS5Instant, scalping, which was a constant problem for people looking to buy a PS5, is now less lucrative. This should result in fewer people using PS5 to make quick money. Tweet from @PS5Instant: Scaling is less profitable The average PS5 price on eBay dropped from 570 to 522. There is no need to purchase from scalpers as most stores will receive #PS5Stock in early August. Other PS5 news: It appears that the PS5 Digital will see a redesign. PSU has spotted a brand new PS5 Digital console in Japan. It is 300g lighter than the original. According to @PS5Instant the latest GAME restock was the final chance for gamers living in Blighty, to buy a PS5 Digital at its heavier current weight. It appears that the UK will get the PS5 Digital console instead.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 08:14:06 +0000