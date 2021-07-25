Quantcast
Yacht docked in west Wales countryside open for holiday Stays

Yacht docked in west Wales countryside open for holiday Stays

This renovated boat, affectionately called Mr Imp, is in ship shape and available for guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway in Llandeilo (Carmarthenshire), Wales. Enjoy a unique glamping experience where two guests can enjoy a 22-acre private nature reserve filled with lakes, wildflower meadows and large oak trees.

Harry Potter lovers can find a gigantic tree to intimidate the Whomping Willow in the film and book.

The wooden boat is almost unchanged from its days as a sailing vessel and guests can take a rest in the wooden boats made of blue, green, or red wood.

A double bed, converted from the living area to a bedroom, is located onboard. There’s also a woodburner and a sink.

