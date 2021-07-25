Yacht docked in west Wales countryside open for holiday Stays

This renovated boat, affectionately called Mr Imp, is in ship shape and available for guests to enjoy a relaxing getaway in Llandeilo (Carmarthenshire), Wales. Enjoy a unique glamping experience where two guests can enjoy a 22-acre private nature reserve filled with lakes, wildflower meadows and large oak trees.

Harry Potter lovers can find a gigantic tree to intimidate the Whomping Willow in the film and book.

- Advertisement -

The wooden boat is almost unchanged from its days as a sailing vessel and guests can take a rest in the wooden boats made of blue, green, or red wood.

A double bed, converted from the living area to a bedroom, is located onboard. There’s also a woodburner and a sink.