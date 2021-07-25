You can visit the Royal residences – homes of Queen To. Kate Middleton now open

Many buildings that belonged to the Royal Family are open to all visitors, making them a great place for your next vacation. Tourists can enjoy amazing sights and activities at these homes. Many Britons are still unsure about their holiday abroad plans. This summer, your family might consider visiting the Royal Palaces or other historical buildings.
You can soak up British history and enjoy the centuries-old history of these homes.
Britons will love to be able to visit these homes again in summer 2020 as most of them have closed.
Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace, one of Britain’s most iconic landmarks is where the Queen resides.
The Queen will once again open her house to the public from July through September, allowing visitors to see the magnificent State Rooms and gardens and the Royal Collection’s great treasures.
Kensington Palace
It has also been home to many Royal Family members, including Diana Princess of Wales and Queen Victoria.
You can visit the Victoria Revealed exhibit and pay a short visit to the palace this summer.
The statue of Diana, Princess Of Wales, was unveiled recently by Prince William and Harry. This would be a great place to take your whole family.
Windsor Castle
It is home to the oldest and largest occupied castles in the world. This is where Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her time ever since the COVID pandemic.
You can see the magnificent State Apartments and St George’s Chapel here. Queen Mary’s Dolls’ Home is one of the most well-known dolls’ houses in the world.
Sandringham:
Sandringham House, Norfolk, is the home of Queen Elizabeth II. It’s where she celebrates Christmas together with her family.
The house, gardens, and museum are available for public viewing from March through October.
Tower of London
Although it is not considered a residence of the royals, this British monument has a rich history. Two of Henry VIII’s wives were executed there.
To view the Crown Jewels, you can go to the tower and get a tour to find out more about the history of the tower.
Published at Sun, 25 July 2021 11:17:08 +0000