Zack Snyder uses Netflix’s “Army of Heists” to trade zombies for heists Trailer for Thieves

There was once a crime before there were digitally implanted Tig Notaro and scores of zombies.

In a panel discussion on Sunday, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder shared a glimpse of their prequel to May’s Netflix zombie movie, Army of the Dead. This trailer for Army of Thieves highlights what seems a lot like an incredibly grounded and not-at all fantastical heist film. We’re not going to be focusing too much on zombies, though they do exist.

- Advertisement -

In other words, it’s an expansion to the universe. Director Matthias Schweighofer, writer Shay Hatten and their team are taking fans back in time to give them a more defined and deeper world that can be used as a base for other stories.

The panel recording below explains how the whole thing happened, and includes a trailer. You only need the trailer. Netflix is raving about it on Twitter. Army of Thieves will be “coming soon”.

Twitter may have been removed

Publited at Sun 25 July 2021 22.16:42 +0000