You can apply to be part of the next series. Filming will begin in September.

Laura is planning on traveling with her stars to Croatia, Malta, and The Balearics.

- Advertisement -

The 39-year old and Jasmine Harman (45), will film more in Spain.

She shared the news via Instagram, telling her fans that she “made it!” She also went to Costa del Sol.

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 08:34:00 +0000