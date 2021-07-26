Beer Contest Calls Out For Loon Callers

Your friends think that you are a loon. Your imitation of the Midwestern bird might be worth beer or something else.

Leinenkugel’s has a promotion that offers the most faithful imitation of a Loonenkugel, a Loonenkugel. It was just revealed today. What is a Loonenkugel exactly? This is a robot-powered, motorized cooler-meetsfloat that delivers beer to your door.

Crystal Hubert is associate marketing manager at Lenenkugels. “Every year we see more outrageous designs for giant inflatable water floaties,” she says. Leinenkugel joined the party this summer with the Loonenkugel, a Midwestern-inspired take on inflatable water floaties.

She says the Loonenkugel is designed to help you live the best life on the lake. It’s also in tribute to the “unofficial mascot” of the Great Lakes: the Loonenkugel.

Hubert adds that the Loonenkugel contains a Summer Shandy cooler and will bring you Summer Shandy to your dock so you won’t need to disrupt lake time by returning to the dock. This cooler will work a lot better than a large pizza slice.

She adds, “As Wisconsin beer we are well aware of the special Midwestern summers at Lake Michigan.” These moments are just as great with a Summer Shandy, including pontoon tie ups, sunsets at the dock, and the charming call of the loon.

This beer, The Summer Shanty is released only during summer. At the end of the summer the beer is put in hibernation to warm up.

Loonenkugel has a value of $20,000 and is capable of keeping a 12-pack chilled while it paddles across the lake using remote control. Although the Loonenkugel is also suitable for use in swimming pools, it was specifically designed to be used on lakes where Midwestern loons are found.

A cash payment app will award one lucky winner the Summer Shanty, which is a one-year subscription to Summer Shanty. Hubert states that the Loonenkugel was created to assist one lucky customer in making the most of the precious summer months at Lake Superior. Anyone can now feel as if they are sipping beer in Northwoods by simply calling a loon.

The promotion comes on the heels of “docs to docks” last month, which was a simple swap between screen time and time at the lake. By simply submitting the number of hours spent streaming over the last year, 15 lucky customers were awarded $4,000 toward a retreat at Lake Tahoe.

Loon calls are accepted until August 9th. To enter, consumers can email [email protected] and send Leinenkugel’s an audio file of your best loon call impression and a panel of Midwestern loon enthusiasts will choose one person to win the Loonenkugel plus Summer Shandy for a year. You could win a mini Loonenkugel with a bottle or can of Leinenkugels, even if your loony hoot doesn’t qualify for the grand prize. The audio file must be no longer than 30 seconds long and in any of the following formats: WAV, MP3., MP4. or WAV.

Loons, aquatic birds, are well-known for their haunting, beautiful calls. There are four loon sounds: a tremelo (a yodel), a wail, and a hoot. You can find out more information about the specific loon calls by clicking here.

However, these aquatic birds are very well-known in Wisconsin where Leinenkugel’s is located – the Wisconsin Water Loons, a skilled synchronized swimming team, has even been created.

Hubert states that Chippewa Falls’ 154-year old brewery is a familiar face to loon calls. He hopes his fans will be able to share their stories.

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 12:55:02 (+0000).