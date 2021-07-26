BMW iX xDrive40 Coming to the U.S. Market in March 2022

At the moment, the BMW iX represents the best of what BMW can do, electrification-wise. The iX xDrive50 is currently the most popular model in the U.S., with 523 horsepower, 564 lbft torque and over 300 miles. It sounds amazing, but it comes at a high cost, with a starting price of $80,000. Customers will want to hold off until the more affordable BMW iX xDrive40 is available. Customers in the United States might have some luck as the less-expensive iX model could be available in March next year.

This post by Bimmerpost claims that the BMW iX xDrive40 is coming to the Atlantic side in March 2022. It’s possible that this is true, but we can’t verify it. Based on BMW’s timelines and reliable sources, this seems likely.

The BMW iX xDrive40 is going to be all most customers need. Of course, it will have less impressive specs; with a 70 kWh battery pack instead of a 100 kWh one, only around 300 horsepower instead of 523, and only 249 miles of range instead of 300. However, that’s more than enough for most customers and makes up for its lack of power and range with a much lower price tag. No word on pricing just yet but the iX seems to follow X5 pricing, so it could be priced similarly to the BMW X5 xDrive40i.

Fortunately, even though the BMW iX is smaller, it will get the same 200 kW charging speed. The BMW iX xDrive40 should charge from 10-80 percent in just 40 minutes. In case of emergency, the BMW iX xDrive40 can be charged in ten minutes and will travel 56 miles on a single charge.

For customers on the west coast, there’s also going to be a rear-wheel drive model, which should shave even more money off the sticker price. While that rear-drive iX 40 model will lose some power and traction, it will likely get a range boost due to having one fewer electric motor to run. Though, we don’t know when that model might arrive.

You don’t need to be worried if you live in the U.S. and you are interested in the BMW iX, but you are concerned about the price. The iX xDrive40 may be available next March, and will offer a greater value in terms of range/power/price.

Source: Bimmerpost

