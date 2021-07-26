Call of Duty Warzone NVIDIA DLSS Review: Is this setting going to make you a better gamer?

Call of Duty fanatics had reason to celebrate recently when Warzone added NVIDIA DLS support.

Deep Learning Super Sampling claims it can increase performance up to 70% when playing at 4K. This is achieved by using AI Super Resolution, which provides the best possible frame rates and highest graphics settings.

This means that PC gamers won’t have to compromise on games such as Call of Duty Warzone.

Enabling DLSS in gaming is like having your cake with your friends. Without sacrificing frame rate, you can increase the visual quality.

Recently, I tested DLSS in Warzone on a 4K display with a fast refresh rate to see if it is as good as its reputation.

Warzone’s new DLSS option blew my mind, like a Tactical Nuclear Nuke pouring down upon a packed battlefield

You have a variety of DLSS choices, with each having a preferred setup.

For 8K games, Ultra Performance is recommended. __S.11__

Performance is recommended for 4K gaming, while Balanced provides optimised performance as well as image quality.