Canadian Infiniti dealers can now join Nissan

Infiniti has now reversed course and told the 37 retailers they might close their flashy shops to move under their Nissan brand.

Infiniti’s sales declined and product rollout has been slow since then. After peaking at 12,581 last 2018, deliveries in Canada plummeted to 5,783 in 2017.

Infiniti has been able to guide its Canadian dealers in building standalone shops to stand out from the mass-market Nissan over the last decade.

Infiniti Canada’s Managing Director Steve Rhind stated that the goal is to lower overhead by combining Infiniti Canada’s service department and back-office operations in order to realize better economies of scale.

He stated that the roof consolidation plan was not required.

- Advertisement -

He said, “This option is available to dealers.” We are willing to work with them when it is convenient for them.

Rhind refused to speculate as to how many dealers would make the change. He said, “We’re having the conversation. So we don’t yet know how many will move there.”

The move will have less effect than it did in the past, however. Online sales and vehicle pickups and deliveries are now more common thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Rhind stated that customer expectations have changed. Rhind stated that dealers now want a new approach for what their facility could look like.

Some dealers don’t like the change in thought. They point out that consolidating their stores could put them on the hook to invest new capital to retrofit their Nissan retail stores.

- Advertisement -

Rick O’Neill of O’Neill Auto Group said that Infiniti told them they have lots more product and it would be a huge franchise. Now they say we don’t know if the throughput will be sufficient.

O’Neill stated that he loses C$350,000 (US$278,000 per year) on his Infiniti shop.

The dealer stated that they wanted to increase the cost of my Nissan building in order to get Infiniti into it.

Daniel Beaucage is the president of Groupe Beaucage located in Sherbrooke. He said that he doesn’t plan on closing his Infiniti shop.

Beaucage stated that it would take C$6 to C$7 millions to retrofit his Nissan store in order to make Infiniti work. This is between US$4.8 and US$5.6million.

He said, “It is too expensive.” “And yet, I am stuck with Infiniti.”

Infiniti demands that dealers have their own customer entrances and in many cases a dedicated service lane in order to ensure brand differentiation within a store.

Rhind stated that there would not be any showroom inside the showroom. You will find dedicated Infiniti salespeople and dedicated Infiniti support people to ensure that the customer enjoys a superior experience.

Dealers said that this could mean additional investments in furniture, signage and exterior building in some cases.

Beaucage stated, “New decoration and new tiles are required. Everything must be updated.”



