Car POLL: Is road tax to be determined by mileage?

Because he believes the existing system is inequitable, Mr Josh Booth started a petition for calculating road tax on mileage.

He said, “This tax should reflect what the car emits.”

- Advertisement -

If I only use my car for a few hours a week, it emits less than someone who uses it daily. So why do I have to pay the same road tax?

“I have a car I drive only on weekends as I work at home, and another for commutes.

It is absurd that PS630 per annum must be paid to rent a vehicle for a weekend.

This is much more than car insurance.

- Advertisement -

Are you a believer that road taxes should be calculated based on miles? Vote now and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.