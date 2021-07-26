EasyJet Joins Duffel Platform

EasyJet will add its content to London’s Duffel platform. This connects travel agents and airlines via an API that can access New Distribution Capability content. EasyJet’s distribution and alliances manager Antonio Pascale said that the partnership with Duffel will provide EasyJet with “an exciting chance… to reach non-traditional and established sellers [while] being in a position to sell ourancillary products effective.” EasyJet joins Duffel’s platform as the 25th airline. Copa Airlines and Latam joined recently, while Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways, and Latam also joined.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 19:04:25 +0000