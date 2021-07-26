Quantcast
Travel

EasyJet Joins Duffel Platform

By Newslanes Media
0
14

Must read

EasyJet Joins Duffel Platform

EasyJet will add its content to London’s Duffel platform. This connects travel agents and airlines via an API that can access New Distribution Capability content. EasyJet’s distribution and alliances manager Antonio Pascale said that the partnership with Duffel will provide EasyJet with “an exciting chance… to reach non-traditional and established sellers [while] being in a position to sell ourancillary products effective.” EasyJet joins Duffel’s platform as the 25th airline. Copa Airlines and Latam joined recently, while Qatar Airways, Qatar Airways, and Latam also joined.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 19:04:25 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlex Scott talks about struggle, as she recalls a tearful television appearance regarding Eriksen’s fall
EasyJet Joins Duffel Platform
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks