Equity Monday: China increases pressure on tech sector Duolingo’s IPO is expected to bring in a few additional dollars

Asian shares were lower than European ones, while American stocks are expected to open underwater. Bitcoin had a great weekend, however.

China continued its edtech crackdown over the weekend. The country’s ruling Party set new rules regarding online tutoring businesses. They can’t go public anymore and must become non-profit organizations. All over the globe, Chinese edtech stocks fell.

China continued its larger-scale tech crackdown over the weekend, including new attacks on the business models of Tencent Music and food delivery services. Both must guarantee minimum incomes while the former must end exclusive rights agreements. Shares fell.

Jam City SPAC has gone bankrupt. This is not the first such deal to fail.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 13:33:47+0000