Fortnite update 17.21 PATCH NOTES, server downtime, Gravity Latest bug and gun fixes

Update 17.21 is now available for Fortnite players on mobile, PC and consoles.
Fortnite Update 17.21 is available along with a downtime period on July 27, 2017.
At 8.30 AM BST services will be temporarily disabled. The game’s full offline operation is scheduled for 9AM BST UK Time.
It is anticipated that server maintenance will take between 10 and 11 hours. Servers should be back up by 10.30 and 11.
Take up science’s power! Epic tweeted the following message. Epic tweeted, “Fortnite V17.21 will be released on July 27, 2017. Services will be temporarily disabled in preparation for the update. 03:30 AM ET (07:30 UTC).”
Epic Games has finally added the Gravity Gun in Fortnite Battle Royale, according to this tweet.
This new weapon was shown in the Season 7 Launch Trailer, and then it was added to the game file as part of the last week’s update.
Epic will likely make some gameplay changes and bug fixes in addition to the new weapon.
Below are the notes for Fortnite’s early Fortnite 17.21 update.
Fortnite update 17.21 in development bug fixes…
Bug fixes
*Some Wraps may not be displayed properly in the Show Your Style Set.
All known problems in future builds will be fixed. We’ll continue to monitor for new issues as they arise.
* Incapable of performing Last Forever Emote.
Battle Royale bug fixes
* Temporarily disabled for Inflate A Bull in competive playlists
If a Bounty has been poached, * Cosmic Chest Timers could remain onscreen.
* Pros drive cars erratically
Creativity bug fix
* Crash Pads are not able to bounce players if they touch them.
*Grass in Epic Settings
* The “Destroyed With Transmit” button on the vehicle did not trigger an explosion.
Save the World bug fixes
* The Beyond Stellar Horizons quest has the wrong event ticket
