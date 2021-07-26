Games with gold August 2021: This Xbox Live money-saving deal is not to be missed

- Advertisement -

We could also see next Games with Gold downloads at any time in the build-up to the beginning of next month.

Inbound Games with Gold’s August 2021 lineup means that there is not much time left to get games from July 2021.

Conker Live and Reloaded, Midway Arcade Origins Origins, Rock of Ages 3 & Planet Alpha were all included in July 2021 Xbox Live Gold.

Conker already left Games with Gold. It was a free game download from July 1 through July 15.

After this Saturday, Planet Alpha and Midway Arcade Origins will be gone.

Rock of Ages 3 can be found in the Games with Gold Carousel of Free Games between July 16th and August 15.