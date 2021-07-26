Guide to buying a used car: Renault Twingo RS

Many models from Renault have received the Renault Sport treatment in the past. Megane and Clio have been seen in a variety of RS guises, with performance-focused modifications that were designed to give the Type Rs (GTIs), AMGs, and Type Rs a few more sleepless nights.

We’re looking at Renault Sport 133’s smallest hatchback. It was arguably the model that set the standard for small performance cars in the future. The car weighed in at just 1120 kg, was relatively inexpensive and is still one of our favorite performance-focused vehicles.

The GT was the previous warmed up Twingo. It accounted for 25% UK Twingo sales. So expectations were high for RS 133. It didn’t quite reach the same heights. Renault sold approximately 250 Twingo RS models each year between 2008 and 2013. Although it wasn’t what sales representatives wanted, this is great news for potential buyers of used cars looking for an affordable pocket rocket that has real classic potential.

The performance was very similar to the Volkswagen Up GTI today, which is powered by a naturally-aspirated, 131bhp (133PS), 1.6-litre VVT gasoline engine. This allowed for an 8.7sec 0-62mph speed and a top speed of 125mph. It was distinguished from other Renault Sport Twingos with a Lairy Bodykit that included a front spoiler and a bumper and black rear wings. The car also had 16in alloys. An optional PS650 Cup chassis added to its dynamic capabilities. Keener Twingo enthusiasts will be pleased to see the tinted rear windows and bespoke light trim, as well as the chrome tailpipe.

Before the 2009 unveiling of the Cup Edition, the basic Twingo RS came standard with sports seats and air conditioning. The standard Twingo RS was 4mm shorter than this model. It also had no window tint or air conditioning. For a weight savings of 10 kg, its rear seats were removed and replaced by a single-piece bench. Twingo Cup was priced at PS11/795, which is PS700 more than standard. Although the Cup was praised for its speed and ability to go fast, it lost points for its hard ride on ordinary UK roads.