How to delete your TikTok account

It’s all come to this.

This is the last line in your TikTok Account. It’s time to delete it.

- Advertisement -

It’s okay. You have to stop watching the “everything’s cake” videos and just say enough. There are limits for even the Very Online. Perhaps you are worried about how an app that uses a unique algorithm collects a lot of information on you. Is this what they are doing?

Follow these steps if you want to get TikTok gone forever.

1. Tap “Me”, in the lower right corner, to navigate to your profile page.

Tap the profile button in the bottom right corner.

Credit to andy Moser/tiktok

2. 2. Tap on the menu icon at the upper right corner.

The menu button looks like three horizontal bars in the top right corner.

Credit to andy Moser/tiktok

3. Tap “Manage Account” in the menu. Tap “Manage account” in the menu.

“Manage account” will be close to the top of the menu.

Credit to andy Moser/tiktok

4. At the bottom, tap “Delete Account”.

“Delete account” will show up at the very bottom.

Credit to andy Moser/tiktok

5. Pay attention to the information in bullets on the screen below! This is how it will look:

Read the info before you tap that big red button.

Credit to andy Moser/tiktok

6. If you have read everything and still wish to remove your account, click “Continue” at bottom.

TechBoomers suggests that after creating your count, you might be required to verify it. It will depend on the method you used to create your account (phone/email/etc). The app will verify the owner is the one making the deletion decision.

If you are asked to verify your information, your account will then be removed.

- Advertisement -

Your TikTok account will be deactivated for a period 30 days, as per the information screens.

Your account will be closed after the 30-day grace period.

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 16:04:34 +0000