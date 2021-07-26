In passionate defense of the Tokyo Olympics, Gary Lineker says: “You are wrong!”

Marcus Ellis, Team GB Badminton player replied that he was living the olympic dreams. (sic).

If you aren’t interested in the Olympics, turn off the TV and stop reading the paper for the week.

BBC Sport’s Tim Warwood said: “I’m here, and you’re wrong, mate.”

However, there were some who agreed with Piers including Rodney Marsh, a former England footballer.

He replied to Piers and Gabby via Twitter: “>Unfortunately, he’s correct IMO ……….” (sic).

Publiated Mon 26 July 2021, 09:28:00 +0000