In world-first, a magnetic helmet reduced a fatal tumor Test

While we’ve already seen AI and helmets that detect brain tumors, a hard hat is also capable of treating them. Researchers used a helmet to generate a magnetic field that shrinks deadly tumors by one-third. Unrelated injuries caused the death of the 53-year old patient. An autopsy revealed that 31 percent of the tumor had been removed in just a few hours. This was the first time that non-invasive treatment had been attempted for deadly brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Three rotating magnets are connected to an electronic controller that is microprocessor-based and powered by a battery. The patient was required to wear the helmet for five weeks in a clinic, then again at home. His wife assisted him. After two hours of magnetic field therapy, the helmet’s output was increased to six hours daily. The patient saw a significant reduction in tumor volume and mass during this period. This shrinkage was correlated with treatment dosage.

- Advertisement -

It was approved by the FDA for compassionate use. The device’s inventors claim that it can be used to treat brain cancer. David S. Baskin (corresponding author and director of Kenneth R. Peak Centre for Brain and Pituitary Tumor Treatment at the Department of Neurosurgery, Houston Methodist Neurological Institute) said that the results “open up a new realm of non-invasive and toxic therapy…with many exciting prospects for the future.” The procedure’s details were published in Frontiers in Oncology, a peer-reviewed journal.