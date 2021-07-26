Quantcast
Janette Manrara says it is difficult to be ‘judged’ by Aljaz as her wife, and calls for changes

On their Twist & Shout podcast, she explained: “Being husband / wife, dancing with each other, working together, and constantly being judged by everyone, and having everybody have an opinion about what we do or do not do, has made it difficult for me as a woman.

People assume that I must behave in a particular way because I am his wife. I also have to do certain things for him as a wife.

Aljaz has been my husband and I have always let Janette be Janette.

He doesn’t stare at me and tell me, “My wife should cook” or “My wife should clean”.

Publiated at Mon 26 July 2021, 21:07:00 +0000

