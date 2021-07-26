Joyce vs Chisora next? “He’s a tick-over fight!”

Promoter Frank Warren suggests that Joe Joyce might be willing to fight Derek Chisora in a British bout while he awaits a title fight for the world heavyweight championship.

Joyce maintained his WBO mandatory challenger status with a six-round stoppage victory over Carlos Takam in Wembley Arena Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

Unbeaten, the 35-year old will be aiming for Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua’s WBO and WBA title defenses. This event will air live on Sky Sports Box Office. However, Joyce might include Chisora in his immediate plans.

Image:

Joyce stopped Carlos Takam in the sixth round at Wembley Arena on Saturday

Promoter Frank Warren stated that they tried to fight July 24 and had done it before.

His team told me that he does not like it. He even said the exact same thing this weekend, saying that he wanted to fight Joe Joyce and [Joseph] Parker.

He is the man who can break into Fury, AJ and Wilder’s world titles scene in heavyweight.

Derek would be able to beat Joe and earn the WBO No.1 ranking, but Parker is his choice. After 11 defeats, that’s my mentality.

- Advertisement -

Joe is WBO No 1 and will be next in line to win AJ vs Usyk. That’s why we have our eyes on him.

He is the best heavyweight fighter to enter the Fury, AJ and Wilder world titles scene.

__S.23__

__S.24__

4.28

__S.26__

__S.27__ Look back at when Derek Chisora was offered the Joe Joyce fight in the past…

Del Boy, if Joe or his team want a tick-over fight while we wait on AJ and Usyk to finish the fight, could be able to work. Joe would be given a few rounds, before he was stopped and broken down.”

After suffering a loss in May to Joseph Parker, Chisora has yet to resolve a rematch.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 17:13.22 (+0000).