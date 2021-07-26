“Long Covid” is protected under the Disability Act (U.S. These are some of the things we believe in

The topline

U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Health and Human Services released Monday’s new guidance that said people with “long Covid,” long-term symptoms caused by the Covid-19 virus can be covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act and have the same employment rights as those with other disabilities.

A long Covid impairment is defined as a condition that causes physical disability. It can include symptoms such as fatigue, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, brain fog, or trouble thinking or concentrating. - Advertisement - Covid-19 symptoms are required to be considered a disability. To determine if their symptoms are covered by the “long Covid” guidance, people applying to be disabled under this program will have to go through an assessment. A person who qualifies will be protected from discrimination in the same way as those with other disabilities. This includes extended testing time for students who are unable concentrate, and accommodations for sitting at work if the person can’t stand or is dizzy.

Robinsue Frohboese is the acting director of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. “Some people recover rapidly from COVID. But others suffer debilitating, long-term impairments which substantially limit their major life activities,” she said. Today’s guidance demonstrates that individuals with COVID have the right to full participation and equal opportunity in all aspects.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people can develop post-Covid symptoms or long Covid symptoms up to four weeks after being infected by Covid-19. This is even though they weren’t experiencing symptoms at first. According to the CDC, some individuals can still experience severe Covid-19 symptoms to their liver or heart. Some may also suffer from autoimmune diseases. Multisystem inflammation syndrome is a condition where certain parts of the body are inflamed after receiving Covid.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced in February that it will be studying long Covid in adults. This is to determine what could be causing symptoms to persist for weeks following diagnosis. Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that long Covid must be treated. He also said they had to determine the goal of treatment. Last week, the NIH announced that they would study long-term effects on Covid-19 in children after their recovery from Covid-19.

23 %. According to FAIR Health, this is the proportion of patients who sought treatment for at most one of two million “post-Covid-19 conditions.” They found that some of these post-Covid conditions included respiratory, sleep, and liver diseases, as well as thyroid and fatigue issues.

