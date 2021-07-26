MS Flight Simulator for consoles: A new-generation gameXbox Series X/S

The brand new MSFS “Discovery” flight feature, which can be found in the console version of its console, is in midair and takes place in picturesque locations with pre-populated lighting conditions. They are all a visual delight. This gallery was taken in real time on Xbox Series X.

While each Discovery trip has landmark icons that guide you, others don’t.

For example, the flight to Giza starts at some pyramids. These pyramids seem to be a great landmark for flying towards.

- Advertisement -

Amazing detail is found here in both the landmarks and the dense urban areas that surround them.

Xbox Game Studios / Asobo Studios

The sunrise bathing Giza is now in the foreground.

Beautiful reflections in the windows, as well as high-resolution textures throughout the cockpit.

- Advertisement -

If you don’t like these icons, you can turn them off.

Flight simulators are the first thing that comes to mind when I think about the history of video games consoles.

Nintendo in particular has leveraged the “Pilotwings” name not once, not twice, but thrice to show off brand-new tech over various generations. This approach has been a favorite of mine for a long time. Pilotwings games are designed to provide minimal difficulty and maximum relaxation. This is arguably in order for players to absorb all the latest 3D rendering techniques of each era.

This week Microsoft Flight Simulator launches on Xbox Series X/S. I am thinking about this strategy. It doesn’t count for a launch game because it is eight months away from the consoles’ launches. Microsoft Flight Simulator was the original “next-gen first-party console” game released in Xbox’s most recent era. This game is unique in that it has no backward compatibility to older Xbox One games.

You’ll soon see why. MSFS is now a popular living-room game that was launched on PCs in 2013. It focuses on relaxing, Pilotwings-like travels around the globe. It sets new standards for console 3D rendering and is a major step ahead of all console games. Its PC legacy is a bit dated with some slowdowns. Flight-sim novices–particularly those who claim the game as part of their Game Pass subscriptions–should brace themselves for control- and interface-related turbulence.

- Advertisement -

Speeding up–and this is a lot of speed!

My report from nearly two years ago on MSFS is an excellent starting point. Many of the things I stated back then, and what I repeated in its follow-up beta for 2020, are still valid. MSFS2020 uses Bing’s global-mapping data and Azure’s data processing centers to allow unrestricted flight across the globe. The French studio Asobo leads the dev team. They use a lot clever procedural generation in order to transform blurry data into cities, forests and oceans that you can fly over.

Asobo was vocal about the efforts it made to improve and tune its simulations of planes. These simulate weather conditions such as heat and pressure. These results were generally received well by the flight-sim communities. The trade-off is milder physics realism, which allows for fewer customization options than other PC flight sims such as X-Plane 11 and Prepar3D. This MSFS version is still Microsoft’s best flyer.

However, MSFS‘s notoriously inconsistent performance on a range of computers is causing community discord. While performance issues and stutters tend to be more common than they are the norm, large download requirements for different patches have not necessarily won over PC gamers. MS and Asobo promised PC optimization in the July 2020 beta, but the PC version still pulls the power of powerful CPUs, GPUs, and graphics sliders, even at “mid-high” settings.

We are now “better late then never” in CPU optimization. The Xbox Series X/S ports run on the latest, more focused engine. These are amazing results, holy cow!

This is the most beautiful Xbox Series X/S title yet

Xbox Series X: Towards Christ the Redeemer at Rio de Janeiro

Xbox Series S: Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro. Although cloud rendering approach differs in some scenarios, it doesn’t always mean that it is worse.

Xbox Series X: Christ the Redeemer passes in Rio de Janeiro

Xbox Series S: Crossing Christ the Redeemer at Rio de Janeiro. This is due to the different lighting and HDR tone mapping, both of which are common on all platforms. The weaker platform also causes the low resolution and lackluster detail at the distance.

Xbox Series X: Over Manhattan

Xbox Series S: Over Manhattan This LoD slider has a severe effect, culling far more buildings than Series X. It is also an excellent example of Series S clouds being less fluffy.

Xbox Series X: Flying past Conde Nast headquarters in 1 World Trade Center.

Xbox Series S: Flying past Conde Nast headquarters in 1 World Trade Center. The LoD slider for distant buildings is even more harsh.

The consoles are capable of achieving 60 fps refreshes for most environments, while pushing a resolution of approximately 2160p on Series X, and 1080p in Series S. These measurements may have been taken using exact pixel count measurements. These results are amazing. These environments are jaw-droppingly detailed and filled with particles. They also have the highest frame rates without any apparent compromises in either pixel quality or frame rate.

There are a few important caveats to reach this amazing result. These don’t break the game’s visual sheen but they highlight Asobo’s smart engineering decisions.

Most obvious of all is the rendering problem that appears almost every single timeMSFS console players nudge a manual camera control. You might get 60fps refresh if you are looking at your cockpit from mid-air. If you do the same thing from the outside (triggered by the Xbox’s “options”) button, it will temporarily drag into 30 fps territory for both Series X/S. You can stop changing your camera angle and it will return to 60 frames per second, even if you are directing your plane very strongly. The renderer will flip on or off when the manual camera adjustment button is pressed (which does not happen with the PC version).

This sub-60fps problem can be a serious issue in crowded cities like Manhattan. Although these moments don’t necessarily make the game, they are still quite noticeable. The refresh speed is easily over 30 fps. However, my smoothness was improved by using an HDMI 2.1 cable and Xbox Series X/S support for “variable refresh rates” (VRR). This enabled means that the game has far less stuttering when it fails to reach the 60fps threshold.

Comparing to PC, upgrades and downgrades

A variety of graphics sliders may be used depending on where a player is flying to to maintain MSFS performance on Series X/S. Because some of the details on console are slightly less than those found on PC, it’s difficult to determine what PC-equivalent “preset” MSFS actually uses.

Xbox Series X: In Seattle’s Space Needle

Xbox Series S: Flying to Seattle’s Space Needle.

PC version: “High-end” preset. Flying toward Seattle’s Space Needle. The older consoles have more detailed buildings.

As you can see, the most notable upgrade to the PC version was an all-encompassing boost in texture and detail for certain cities. At the PC’s “high-end” setting, you can see many different buildings. However, the most striking difference is the unique architecture of Seattle, such as the Space Needle. It’s a completely different experience if you go to the exact same place on both the Series X or Series S models. Although this specific increase in city detail could be coming to PC presets soon, it is not yet.

While MSFS is taken out to the countryside, the Series X/S are required to reduce the amount of texture and complexity applied to large, distant landforms like mountains and hills. As you can see, Series S reduces detail and also limits the light bounces that its cloud-filled particles can receive. This affects the “landing difficulty” preset’s painterly sunset effect.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge. You can see the finer detail further away.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge. These are examples of particles-laden clouds that pick up more light near them than Series X. However, they still look quite appealing.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge. The distance is a bit more hazy.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge.

These comparison galleries do not accurately reflect the LoD sliders in each version. At “top-end” settings the PC builds more landscape and building detail than any Xbox Series console. All MSFS versions have some object pop-in. We are still far from having the computing power to create every tree and house visible through the lens of the camera. For context, you can fly a plane in Grand Theft Auto with maximum visual settings and then see how the world treats distant elements’ popin. MSFS will be far more effective than any open-world video game.

After testing the Series X, Series S and Series X versions in identical areas, and also among Asobo’s Discovery locations, and some random zones I have previously tried on PC, it is clear that Series S doesn’t perform as a beautiful anywhere flight simulator like its Series X sibling. In terms of providing global 1080p flight beauty by default, it’s still an impressive performer. Series S is $200 cheaper because of its ability to handle city-specific details, distant geometry and up-close particle system. This is not a case of getting “identical” performance at a lower resolution.

MSFS isn’t too arcadey on the path to console

MSFS isn’t able to offer new content for consoles like Pilotwings or arcade games such as Ace Combat and Crimson Skies. This game is a boring and serious business. There’s nothing for kids. Not even the old Highlights Magazine issues. C’mon, Asobo.)

Do you want to fly from every runway around the globe, take off whenever you please, land wherever you wish, or on grass, water, or with the right aircraft? Go right ahead. You can start your flight right away if you are unsure about taking off.

A tutorial category.

This guide will give you step-by-step information about each tutorial. These tutorials are often taken directly from the PC version.

To become an Airbus pilot, use an Xbox! It’s not quite true.

This is all you can do in MSFS. However, there are some modes that have been lifted from the PC version. You will be able to accelerate to the landing challenge, which takes you towards a difficult runway on planet Earth. This gives you 60 to 180 seconds to set your speed and aim your craft to land smoothly. You will be required to take off repeatedly, land and refill your fuel, then continue the journey. The game’s flight school has received more lessons about basic flying skills. These tutorials are very similar to what you would learn while piloting a Cessna in real life. One tutorial is about large airliners but it’s very superficial. This tutorial won’t help you reach the level of Airbus or Boeing proficiency.

Asobo did not include arcade-like challenges in the first console edition of their series. This is a shame. While I can understand the lack of an “adventure”, or “quest” mode in this game, I also appreciate its scenic Discovery flight series. They are paired with many “flight assistance” toggles that allow for more visuals than accurate flight modeling. Why not allow players to fly in mid-air rings Star Fox style, as part of a score challenge. How about single-player “time trials” where the players have to take off and fly through various gates, before landing (players can then view their results on a leaderboard).

Some weirdness comes with conforming to the PC version

It looks very similar to the main menu on a PC.

What’s the “current platform flag” in that sidebar?

Ahh! Asobo is yet to specify when “PC-only” marketplace content will be available on Series X/S. It’s a small flag that I don’t believe will cause any serious disruption to the markets.

This map interface is also available in the console edition.

Each “world update” package is completely free. It adds more detail in different parts of the globe.

To manage in-game downloadings, you will need to jump into an interface that is very PC-like.

You can enable or disable as many assistance options as you like.

You can use the search tab to locate any command within the game, and then assign it according to your needs.

You can use “LB + RB” to modify the button commands to create custom buttons if you do not plan on plugging in other peripherals.

It is the only toggle that can be seen on the console versions of the game. It’s a PC-like interface, so I was surprised that no toggles were added beyond HDR.

You can reverse various physics systems just like you do on a PC to make them more similar to older MSFS version.

It’s good news that the codebases for both the PC and console versions are identical, so add-on content can be downloaded and purchased on PC. Unfortunately, only first-party addons are allowed at press time. Asobo offers third-party MSFS marketplace that includes many additional objects. These include aircraft and retouched locations from real-world. However, they are all marked “PC only” at the time of our review. These objects will hopefully soon be available in MSFS. MSFS novices beware: Flight sim add-ons can cost a lot and are often coded with extreme realism. They’re also much more expensive than what you would pay to buy Fortnite cosmetics.

You’ll feel like you’re actually playing on your Xbox. The interface has many small boxes and sliders that make it seem easier to use a mouse. The mouse cursor is visible in the upper-left corner of the screen when the game starts. This appears as a push to get you to go through your peripherals. Asobo, to its credit, has put some decent gamepad-compatibility measures in place, including one that turns your left joystick into a mouse cursor whenever you click it down. Basic flight can be done with a simple gamepad. You can use the control map to take off and check a map during flight, as well as landing. The “bumper buttons” allow you to access additional commands when needed.

If you plan to use the “simulator”, MSFS will require a USB-connected keyboard or mouse to attach to your Xbox Series X/S. Chances are you have one that works with modern Xbox consoles. A mouse is better than a keyboard if you have only one USB slot. It’s more central for menu navigation, and allows users to quickly access buttons and toggles on the virtual cockpit. A full keyboard allows you to access more cockpit shortcuts. Each toggle and mid-game function can be searched for easily and rebinded.

The only thing that determines peripheral compatibility is whether your device has Xbox-compatible firmware. My current Thrustmaster T-16000MFCS is Windows-only. Unfortunately, I don’t have any firmware patches to enable its buttons, POV Hats, joysticks and sliders to be visible on my Xbox consoles.

Make the most of 16:9 ratios and gamepads

You have to admit that MSFS does not feel like real-world flight. It is difficult to capture the subtleties of real-world flight control with a small Xbox joystick or pair of analog triggers. A physical plane can be controlled with a gentle touch. Video games, however, are dominated by aggressive steering. You can ignore the laws of physics.

Asobo has added some clever sensitivity-grading options to its control menu. This allows you to adjust how sensitive joysticks or triggers are from “dead” to “full extension”. These “curves” can be customized to provide a more real-life flight sensation using an Xbox gamepad.

The only thing that I have a problem with is the Xbox consoles’ inability to support ultra wide ratios. Your Xbox Series X/S will connect to a 16:9 television. This should be sufficient to provide a stunning gaming experience. To achieve the exact same effect in the cockpit view, you will need to tap the right analog stick repeatedly. This allows you to see through the side windows of your craft. The best solution to this problem is to use an extremely wide monitor (no less than 21:9), which Xbox consoles do not support. They would also need more processing power in order to scale the view with a larger field of vision.

With all its quirks, I cannot recommend MSFS first console edition as a recommendation. Although it is beautiful, serious and boring, I can’t recommend it as a replacement for the PC version. However, the PC version allows you to easily connect peripherals to bring the simulation closer to real flight. You will feel more like flying if you have a wider view, better control and easier default peripherals.

Verdict: Low-friction flight simulator that is whoa-worthy

You may find yourself feeling like you have lost some of these facets.MSFSIt is far too slow to navigate the world with a gamepad. It is best to eliminate as many of the menu options as possible. This will force players to subtly nudge the controls and correct weather conditions.

This conversation is changed by an affordable alternative like Xbox Game Pass. A subscription option allows for lower purchase friction, which is great news for people who may not otherwise be able to afford a flight simulator. You’ll be able to disable all flight aids and get a rush using the default console version. At that point, you might realize that you have the best combination of power and price in flight simulators. There is no $500 machine that can match the 60 fps speed and close-fixed resolution of this Xbox Series X game. You can then buy an Xbox compatible flight stick and, if you’re looking to save money, you could assign “throttle”, “rudder” to your existing gear such as a gamepad. Then you might be able to log some real flight hours.

This week’s console edition of Console is the true gem. It offers a lower priced path to a flight simulator that will make you whoa.MSFS.This use case scenario is something I would recommend to everyone who has the opportunity. If you can, get it done as quickly as possible. You won’t be disappointed if you don’t have to rush and the game’s stunning scenarios will amaze you. Asobo has an incredible technology pipeline that even allows for long-haul flights. While I wait, I will keep my eyes open to see how the new, more efficient performance is distributed to PC gamers (especially to those hoping for boosts in its computationally intensive–VR mode).

VerdictThis is:MSFSIts beautiful design makes it a must-play for Xbox Series X even if you only get a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial. It is technologically impressive, but it may still prove boring to many players. The Series S should be more realistic in their expectations.

Listing image by Xbox Game Studios / Asobo Studios

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 07:16.44 +0000

The brand new MSFS “Discovery” flight feature, which can be found in the console version of its console, is in midair and takes place in picturesque locations with pre-populated lighting conditions. They are all a visual delight. This gallery was taken in real time on Xbox Series X.

While each Discovery trip has landmark icons that guide you, others don’t.

For example, the flight to Giza starts at some pyramids. These pyramids seem to be a great landmark for flying towards.

Amazing detail is found here in both the landmarks and the dense urban areas that surround them.

Xbox Game Studios / Asobo Studios

The sunrise bathing Giza is now in the foreground.

Beautiful reflections in the windows, as well as high-resolution textures throughout the cockpit.

If you don’t like these icons, you can turn them off.

Flight simulators are the first thing that comes to mind when I think about the history of video games consoles.

Nintendo in particular has leveraged the “Pilotwings” name not once, not twice, but thrice to show off brand-new tech over various generations. This approach has been a favorite of mine for a long time. Pilotwings games are designed to provide minimal difficulty and maximum relaxation. This is arguably in order for players to absorb all the latest 3D rendering techniques of each era.

This week Microsoft Flight Simulator launches on Xbox Series X/S. I am thinking about this strategy. It doesn’t count for a launch game because it is eight months away from the consoles’ launches. Microsoft Flight Simulator was the original “next-gen first-party console” game released in Xbox’s most recent era. This game is unique in that it has no backward compatibility to older Xbox One games.

You’ll soon see why. MSFS is now a popular living-room game that was launched on PCs in 2013. It focuses on relaxing, Pilotwings-like travels around the globe. It sets new standards for console 3D rendering and is a major step ahead of all console games. Its PC legacy is a bit dated with some slowdowns. Flight-sim novices–particularly those who claim the game as part of their Game Pass subscriptions–should brace themselves for control- and interface-related turbulence.

Speeding up–and this is a lot of speed!

My report from nearly two years ago on MSFS is an excellent starting point. Many of the things I stated back then, and what I repeated in its follow-up beta for 2020, are still valid. MSFS2020 uses Bing’s global-mapping data and Azure’s data processing centers to allow unrestricted flight across the globe. The French studio Asobo leads the dev team. They use a lot clever procedural generation in order to transform blurry data into cities, forests and oceans that you can fly over.

Asobo was vocal about the efforts it made to improve and tune its simulations of planes. These simulate weather conditions such as heat and pressure. These results were generally received well by the flight-sim communities. The trade-off is milder physics realism, which allows for fewer customization options than other PC flight sims such as X-Plane 11 and Prepar3D. This MSFS version is still Microsoft’s best flyer.

However, MSFS‘s notoriously inconsistent performance on a range of computers is causing community discord. While performance issues and stutters tend to be more common than they are the norm, large download requirements for different patches have not necessarily won over PC gamers. MS and Asobo promised PC optimization in the July 2020 beta, but the PC version still pulls the power of powerful CPUs, GPUs, and graphics sliders, even at “mid-high” settings.

We are now “better late then never” in CPU optimization. The Xbox Series X/S ports run on the latest, more focused engine. These are amazing results, holy cow!

This is the most beautiful Xbox Series X/S title yet

Xbox Series X: Towards Christ the Redeemer at Rio de Janeiro

Xbox Series S: Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro. Although cloud rendering approach differs in some scenarios, it doesn’t always mean that it is worse.

Xbox Series X: Christ the Redeemer passes in Rio de Janeiro

Xbox Series S: Crossing Christ the Redeemer at Rio de Janeiro. This is due to the different lighting and HDR tone mapping, both of which are common on all platforms. The weaker platform also causes the low resolution and lackluster detail at the distance.

Xbox Series X: Over Manhattan

Xbox Series S: Over Manhattan This LoD slider has a severe effect, culling far more buildings than Series X. It is also an excellent example of Series S clouds being less fluffy.

Xbox Series X: Flying past Conde Nast headquarters in 1 World Trade Center.

Xbox Series S: Flying past Conde Nast headquarters in 1 World Trade Center. The LoD slider for distant buildings is even more harsh.

The consoles are capable of achieving 60 fps refreshes for most environments, while pushing a resolution of approximately 2160p on Series X, and 1080p in Series S. These measurements may have been taken using exact pixel count measurements. These results are amazing. These environments are jaw-droppingly detailed and filled with particles. They also have the highest frame rates without any apparent compromises in either pixel quality or frame rate.

There are a few important caveats to reach this amazing result. These don’t break the game’s visual sheen but they highlight Asobo’s smart engineering decisions.

Most obvious of all is the rendering problem that appears almost every single timeMSFS console players nudge a manual camera control. You might get 60fps refresh if you are looking at your cockpit from mid-air. If you do the same thing from the outside (triggered by the Xbox’s “options”) button, it will temporarily drag into 30 fps territory for both Series X/S. You can stop changing your camera angle and it will return to 60 frames per second, even if you are directing your plane very strongly. The renderer will flip on or off when the manual camera adjustment button is pressed (which does not happen with the PC version).

This sub-60fps problem can be a serious issue in crowded cities like Manhattan. Although these moments don’t necessarily make the game, they are still quite noticeable. The refresh speed is easily over 30 fps. However, my smoothness was improved by using an HDMI 2.1 cable and Xbox Series X/S support for “variable refresh rates” (VRR). This enabled means that the game has far less stuttering when it fails to reach the 60fps threshold.

Comparing to PC, upgrades and downgrades

A variety of graphics sliders may be used depending on where a player is flying to to maintain MSFS performance on Series X/S. Because some of the details on console are slightly less than those found on PC, it’s difficult to determine what PC-equivalent “preset” MSFS actually uses.

Xbox Series X: In Seattle’s Space Needle

Xbox Series S: Flying to Seattle’s Space Needle.

PC version: “High-end” preset. Flying toward Seattle’s Space Needle. The older consoles have more detailed buildings.

As you can see, the most notable upgrade to the PC version was an all-encompassing boost in texture and detail for certain cities. At the PC’s “high-end” setting, you can see many different buildings. However, the most striking difference is the unique architecture of Seattle, such as the Space Needle. It’s a completely different experience if you go to the exact same place on both the Series X or Series S models. Although this specific increase in city detail could be coming to PC presets soon, it is not yet.

While MSFS is taken out to the countryside, the Series X/S are required to reduce the amount of texture and complexity applied to large, distant landforms like mountains and hills. As you can see, Series S reduces detail and also limits the light bounces that its cloud-filled particles can receive. This affects the “landing difficulty” preset’s painterly sunset effect.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge. You can see the finer detail further away.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge. These are examples of particles-laden clouds that pick up more light near them than Series X. However, they still look quite appealing.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge. The distance is a bit more hazy.

Xbox Series X: Courchevel landing challenge.

Xbox Series S: Courchevel landing challenge.

PC, “high-end” preset: Courchevel landing challenge.

These comparison galleries do not accurately reflect the LoD sliders in each version. At “top-end” settings the PC builds more landscape and building detail than any Xbox Series console. All MSFS versions have some object pop-in. We are still far from having the computing power to create every tree and house visible through the lens of the camera. For context, you can fly a plane in Grand Theft Auto with maximum visual settings and then see how the world treats distant elements’ popin. MSFS will be far more effective than any open-world video game.

After testing the Series X, Series S and Series X versions in identical areas, and also among Asobo’s Discovery locations, and some random zones I have previously tried on PC, it is clear that Series S doesn’t perform as a beautiful anywhere flight simulator like its Series X sibling. In terms of providing global 1080p flight beauty by default, it’s still an impressive performer. Series S is $200 cheaper because of its ability to handle city-specific details, distant geometry and up-close particle system. This is not a case of getting “identical” performance at a lower resolution.

MSFS isn’t too arcadey on the path to console

MSFS isn’t able to offer new content for consoles like Pilotwings or arcade games such as Ace Combat and Crimson Skies. This game is a boring and serious business. There’s nothing for kids. Not even the old Highlights Magazine issues. C’mon, Asobo.)

Do you want to fly from every runway around the globe, take off whenever you please, land wherever you wish, or on grass, water, or with the right aircraft? Go right ahead. You can start your flight right away if you are unsure about taking off.

A tutorial category.

This guide will give you step-by-step information about each tutorial. These tutorials are often taken directly from the PC version.

To become an Airbus pilot, use an Xbox! It’s not quite true.

This is all you can do in MSFS. However, there are some modes that have been lifted from the PC version. You will be able to accelerate to the landing challenge, which takes you towards a difficult runway on planet Earth. This gives you 60 to 180 seconds to set your speed and aim your craft to land smoothly. You will be required to take off repeatedly, land and refill your fuel, then continue the journey. The game’s flight school has received more lessons about basic flying skills. These tutorials are very similar to what you would learn while piloting a Cessna in real life. One tutorial is about large airliners but it’s very superficial. This tutorial won’t help you reach the level of Airbus or Boeing proficiency.

Asobo did not include arcade-like challenges in the first console edition of their series. This is a shame. While I can understand the lack of an “adventure”, or “quest” mode in this game, I also appreciate its scenic Discovery flight series. They are paired with many “flight assistance” toggles that allow for more visuals than accurate flight modeling. Why not allow players to fly in mid-air rings Star Fox style, as part of a score challenge. How about single-player “time trials” where the players have to take off and fly through various gates, before landing (players can then view their results on a leaderboard).

Some weirdness comes with conforming to the PC version

It looks very similar to the main menu on a PC.

What’s the “current platform flag” in that sidebar?

Ahh! Asobo is yet to specify when “PC-only” marketplace content will be available on Series X/S. It’s a small flag that I don’t believe will cause any serious disruption to the markets.

This map interface is also available in the console edition.

Each “world update” package is completely free. It adds more detail in different parts of the globe.

To manage in-game downloadings, you will need to jump into an interface that is very PC-like.

You can enable or disable as many assistance options as you like.

You can use the search tab to locate any command within the game, and then assign it according to your needs.

You can use “LB + RB” to modify the button commands to create custom buttons if you do not plan on plugging in other peripherals.

It is the only toggle that can be seen on the console versions of the game. It’s a PC-like interface, so I was surprised that no toggles were added beyond HDR.

You can reverse various physics systems just like you do on a PC to make them more similar to older MSFS version.

It’s good news that the codebases for both the PC and console versions are identical, so add-on content can be downloaded and purchased on PC. Unfortunately, only first-party addons are allowed at press time. Asobo offers third-party MSFS marketplace that includes many additional objects. These include aircraft and retouched locations from real-world. However, they are all marked “PC only” at the time of our review. These objects will hopefully soon be available in MSFS. MSFS novices beware: Flight sim add-ons can cost a lot and are often coded with extreme realism. They’re also much more expensive than what you would pay to buy Fortnite cosmetics.

You’ll feel like you’re actually playing on your Xbox. The interface has many small boxes and sliders that make it seem easier to use a mouse. The mouse cursor is visible in the upper-left corner of the screen when the game starts. This appears as a push to get you to go through your peripherals. Asobo, to its credit, has put some decent gamepad-compatibility measures in place, including one that turns your left joystick into a mouse cursor whenever you click it down. Basic flight can be done with a simple gamepad. You can use the control map to take off and check a map during flight, as well as landing. The “bumper buttons” allow you to access additional commands when needed.

If you plan to use the “simulator”, MSFS will require a USB-connected keyboard or mouse to attach to your Xbox Series X/S. Chances are you have one that works with modern Xbox consoles. A mouse is better than a keyboard if you have only one USB slot. It’s more central for menu navigation, and allows users to quickly access buttons and toggles on the virtual cockpit. A full keyboard allows you to access more cockpit shortcuts. Each toggle and mid-game function can be searched for easily and rebinded.

The only thing that determines peripheral compatibility is whether your device has Xbox-compatible firmware. My current Thrustmaster T-16000MFCS is Windows-only. Unfortunately, I don’t have any firmware patches to enable its buttons, POV Hats, joysticks and sliders to be visible on my Xbox consoles.

Make the most of 16:9 ratios and gamepads

You have to admit that MSFS does not feel like real-world flight. It is difficult to capture the subtleties of real-world flight control with a small Xbox joystick or pair of analog triggers. A physical plane can be controlled with a gentle touch. Video games, however, are dominated by aggressive steering. You can ignore the laws of physics.

Asobo has added some clever sensitivity-grading options to its control menu. This allows you to adjust how sensitive joysticks or triggers are from “dead” to “full extension”. These “curves” can be customized to provide a more real-life flight sensation using an Xbox gamepad.

The only thing that I have a problem with is the Xbox consoles’ inability to support ultra wide ratios. Your Xbox Series X/S will connect to a 16:9 television. This should be sufficient to provide a stunning gaming experience. To achieve the exact same effect in the cockpit view, you will need to tap the right analog stick repeatedly. This allows you to see through the side windows of your craft. The best solution to this problem is to use an extremely wide monitor (no less than 21:9), which Xbox consoles do not support. They would also need more processing power in order to scale the view with a larger field of vision.

With all its quirks, I cannot recommend MSFS first console edition as a recommendation. Although it is beautiful, serious and boring, I can’t recommend it as a replacement for the PC version. However, the PC version allows you to easily connect peripherals to bring the simulation closer to real flight. You will feel more like flying if you have a wider view, better control and easier default peripherals.

Verdict: Low-friction flight simulator that is whoa-worthy

You may find yourself feeling like you have lost some of these facets.MSFSIt is far too slow to navigate the world with a gamepad. It is best to eliminate as many of the menu options as possible. This will force players to subtly nudge the controls and correct weather conditions.

This conversation is changed by an affordable alternative like Xbox Game Pass. A subscription option allows for lower purchase friction, which is great news for people who may not otherwise be able to afford a flight simulator. You’ll be able to disable all flight aids and get a rush using the default console version. At that point, you might realize that you have the best combination of power and price in flight simulators. There is no $500 machine that can match the 60 fps speed and close-fixed resolution of this Xbox Series X game. You can then buy an Xbox compatible flight stick and, if you’re looking to save money, you could assign “throttle”, “rudder” to your existing gear such as a gamepad. Then you might be able to log some real flight hours.

This week’s console edition of Console is the true gem. It offers a lower priced path to a flight simulator that will make you whoa.MSFS.This use case scenario is something I would recommend to everyone who has the opportunity. If you can, get it done as quickly as possible. You won’t be disappointed if you don’t have to rush and the game’s stunning scenarios will amaze you. Asobo has an incredible technology pipeline that even allows for long-haul flights. While I wait, I will keep my eyes open to see how the new, more efficient performance is distributed to PC gamers (especially to those hoping for boosts in its computationally intensive–VR mode).

VerdictThis is:MSFSIts beautiful design makes it a must-play for Xbox Series X even if you only get a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial. It is technologically impressive, but it may still prove boring to many players. The Series S should be more realistic in their expectations.

Listing image by Xbox Game Studios / Asobo Studios

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 07:16.44 +0000