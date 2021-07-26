Next release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC Month

More details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next major content release are beginning to leak. Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Siege of Paris DLC will launch on August 12, and it will be available for download in a size of 20.4 to 31.37 GB.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about this, but trophies to the DLC have appeared in the PSN Back-end recently, which gives us an idea of what the larger campaign will look like. You are required to complete “all territories in Francia”, which means that the expansion may be territorial-based. The most important trophy is “Pat the Cats” which requires you to pet the Evreux cats.

There’s plenty to do until your chonky Norman cats get scratched behind their ears. From July 29 through August 19, the Sigrblot Festival features new celebrations and quests that can be completed to earn exclusive rewards. To participate in the festivities, you must reach England to complete the two first narrative arcs. You also need to be Settlement Level 2.

Ubisoft will also be adding some other useful tweaks to the update. A new menu option will allow you to change the difficulty level of NPCs to your preference. Bosses will not be affected by this change as they have their own difficulty levels. Ubisoft will also add new Raven, Bear and Wolf skills to the mix in order to keep things fresh.

Tomorrow, July 27, is the launch of Assassin’s creed Valhalla title update 1.3.0 Sigrblot Festival, July 29-August 19,

You can view the entire blog post by clicking here. You can find more open-world PC games to entertain you before the release of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Siege in Paris.

Publiated Mon, 26 July 2021 at 15:42.23 (+0000).