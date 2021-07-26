Olympic Swimming Live Results, Updates, Highlights from Day 2 in 2021 Tokyo Games

It was a wild night of swimming that turned out to be thrilling.

Katie Ledecky fell to Australian Ariarne Tumus Sunday night in the 400m freestyle women’s final. The American men beat a strong Italy team to win gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay final, thanks to Caeleb Dressel’s start and Zach Apple’s anchor swim.

- Advertisement -

Ledecky led her final by 100m, but Titmus pulled ahead of the world record-holder at the last turn to claim the gold medal. Titmus was faster than Ledecky (3:56.69) and Ledecky (3:57.36).

Later in the evening, the Americans won gold in relay. Dressel’s quick start saw Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker win the relay, while Apple and Apple finished ahead of the Italians. Bronze was won by Australia

Canada had a great night. It was a great night for Canada. Maggie Mac Neil won the 100-meter butterfly. In the midst of American relay wins and Titmus Ledecky races, Canadian swimmers established two national records. Summer McIntosh, 14, placed fourth in the 400-free final in 4:02.42. The Canadian men finished fourth with a 2:10.82 relay in 4×100.

Sporting News brought you highlights and live updates from every event on the second day Olympic swimming finals.

- Advertisement -

More: FuboTV offers a 7-day trial that allows you to watch the Olympics in 2021 live.

Olympic swimming results

Time (ET). Event Winner 2. Third 9:00 p.m. Final: Women’s 100-Butterfly (Final). Maggie Mac Neil (Canada) Zhang Yufei (China) Emma McKeon (Australia) 9.37 pm Women’s 200 freestyle (Semifinal 1) Martin Malyutin, Russia David Popovici (Romania) Fernando Scheffer (Brazil) 9.43 pm Women’s 200 freestyle (Semifinal 2) Duncan Scott (Great Britain). Kieran Smith (United States). Danas Rapsys (Lithuania) 9.50 pm The 100th Breaststroke for Women (Semifinal 1) Lydia Jacoby (United States). Sophie Hansson (Sweden) Yuliya Efimova (Russia) 9.56 pm The 100th Breaststroke for Women (Semifinal 2) Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa Lilly King (United States). Martina Carraro (Italy) 10:00 a.m. Final: Men’s 100 breaststroke Adam Peaty (Great Britain). Arno Kamminga (Netherlands) Nicolo Martinenghi (Italy) 10:00 p.m. Final: Women’s 400 freestyle Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Katie Ledecky (United States) Li Bingjie (China) 10:00 p.m. Men’s 100 backstroke (Semifinal 1) Ryan Murphy (United States) Mitch Larkin (Australia) Thomas Ceccon (Italy) 10.37 pm Men’s 100 backstroke (Semifinal 2) Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) Evgeny Rylov (Russia) Xu Jiayu, China 10:00 p.m. Semifinal 1: Women’s 100 backstroke Regan Smith (United States). Rhyan White (United States). Kathleen Dawson (Great Britain). 10:00 p.m. Semifinal 2: Women’s 100 Backstroke Kylie Masse (Canada) Kaylee McKeown, Australia Emily Seebohm, Australia 11.05 pm Final Men’s 4×100 Freestyle relay (Final). United States Italy Australia

Highlights and live updates from the 2021 Olympics in swimming

Finale for Men’s Freestyle Relay 4×100

11.15 pmAt the final, America pulled ahead and completed the race in 3:08.97. Australia came in third with 3:10.22 and Italy second at 3:10.11.

11.12 pmApple wins the American victory. Australia takes third place, while Italy wins the silver.

11:00 p.m.Will Zach Apple be able to win the U.S. title? Going into the final swim, Americans hold a slight advantage over Italy.

- Advertisement -

11:00 a.m.France is losing ground to the U.S. Italy now appears in the frame.

11.10 pmAfter the 100th, Caeleb Dressel takes the U.S. lead. France comes in second, 0.26 seconds ahead of America.

11.09 pmThe final event of the evening. It is the highly-anticipated 4×100 freestyle relay.

Semifinal 2 of Women’s 100 Backstroke

11.05 pm.Masse will be second behind Smith with a time of 58.09. McKeown is second in her race at 58.11, while Seebohm (Australian teammate) finishes third at 58.59.

11.03 pmCanada’s Kylie Masse wins the semifinal with McKeown second, and Australia’s Emily Seebohm third.

11.02 pm.Kaylee McKeown (Australia), set the Olympic record in the 100-backstroke prelims earlier. She will retake the Olympic record tonight.

Semifinal 1 for Women’s 100 Backstroke

10:00 p.m.Smith’s new record is 57.86. White is second at 58.46, and Dawson at 58.56.

10.58 pmSmith breaks the Olympic record by setting the first-place finish in the semifinal. White is second, while Great Britan’s Kathleen Dawson takes third.

10.57 pmHere are two American swimmers you should be watching. Regan Smith and Rhyan Smith compete in the first heats of the 100-backstroke.

Semifinal 2 for Men’s 100 Backstroke

10.43 pmMurphy’s 52.24 time will win him the title of the winner in the final. Armstrong is not cut.

10.42 pmThe top three in the second semifinal are Kolesnikov (52.29), Russia’s Evgeny Rylov (52.91) or China’s Xu Jiayu (52.29).

10:00 p.m.Russia’s Kliment Koleskikov won the second heat in the 100-backstroke. American Hunter Armstrong is fifth. After the 50th race, he was placed second. However, a slow turn cost him time.

Semifinal 1 for Men’s 100 Backstroke

10.36 pmAfter the disqualification by France’s Yohann Nyoye-Brouard, the final times have been entered. Murphy is in 52.24 seconds, Larkin at 52.76, and Ceccon at 52.78.

10.34 pmMurphy won a convincing backstroke race. Australia’s Mitch Larkin comes in second, while Thomas Ceccon from Italy is third.

10.34 pmAmerican Ryan Murphy holds the Olympic and world record in 100 backstroke. To reach the finals, racing here should be considered a mere formality.

Finale for women’s freestyle 400

10:00 p.m.Both Titmus, Ledecky and Bingjie were comfortably in front of the field. Titmus was 3:56.69. Ledecky came in second at 3:57.36. Bingjie comes third at 4:01.08. American Paige Madden was seventh, at 4:06.81.

10.27 p.m.Titmus is the winner of the gold medal. In the 400-freestyle, she defeated Ledecky. Third place went to Li Bingjie from China.

10:00 a.m.Titmus leads the way into the last stretch.

10:00 p.m.Titmus is now ahead of Ledecky. Ledecky is now trailing by 0.16 seconds. With 100 seconds remaining, they are locked neck-and-neck.

10:00 p.m.Ledecky continues to extend her lead. Through the 250 mark, she’s 0.66 seconds ahead of Titmus.

10:00 p.m.Ledecky leads by about half a second over the 150.

10:00 p.m.Ledecky is ahead of Titmus, McIntosh and right behind them.

10:00 p.m.Canada’s Summer McIntosh leads the pack after 50.

10:00 p.m.It’s the race of night.

10:00 p.m.Katie Ledecky. Ariarne Titmus. The 400-freestyle freestyle will be the Olympic final. Titmus took the gold in the 400 freestyle at the recent world championships, while Ledecky has the Olympic and world records.

Finale for men’s 100 breaststroke

10:00 a.m.Although it won’t be an Olympic or world record, Adam Peaty takes gold with 57.37. Kamminga came in second place at 58.00, and Martinenghi was third at 58.33. Andrew missed by just a fraction of a second with a time 58.84.

10.16 pmPeaty wins the 100 breaststroke gold medal. Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands wins silver, while Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy takes home bronze. Michael Andrew (U.S.), finishes fourth in this race.

10.16 pmAfter the 50 meter mark, Peaty is the leader.

10:00 p.m.Swimmers are now off.

10.13 pmAdam Peaty is the world and Olympic record holder for the 100 breaststroke. He has topped 15 of them all. It seems he is poised for a second consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Semifinal 2 of Women’s 100 Breaststroke

10:00 p.m.Schoenmaker is the fastest overall at 1:05.07 followed closely by King at 1:15.40 and Jacoby at Jacoby’s 1:05.72 time in the first heat. Carraro, who finished third with 1:06.50 in the first heat, is No. 7.

10:00 p.m.South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker reaches the wall just before King, to win the semifinal. They will both advance to the final of the race, as they were No. 1. and 2. Third is Martina Carraro from Italy.

9.59 pmLilly King, reigning 100 breaststroke gold medalist could be returning to the Olympics. Now she starts her race.

Semifinal 1 of Women’s 100 Breaststroke for Women

9.55 pmJacoby’s 1:05.72 time is the best so far. Hansson comes in second place at 1:05.81, and Efimova third at 1:16.34.

9.54 pmJacoby finished fourth at the 50. Jacoby puts together an impressive finish to win her semifinal. Sophie Hansson from Sweden placed second, and Yuliya Elfimova of Russia came in third.

9.52 pmLydia Jacoby, the first Alaskan swimmer who qualified for the Olympics is on your horizon. With a time of 1:05.52, she had an impressive swim in prelims.

Semifinal 2 for Men’s 200 Freestyle

9.49 pmScott is the highest seeded swimmer in the 200 freestyle final with a time of 1:44.60. Smith’s time is 1:45.07, while Rapsys will take third place at 1:45.32. Haas is the only swimmer to make it through the final of the 200 freestyle.

9.48 pmScott won the second semifinal, while Smith finished second. Danas Rapsys from Lithuania is third in this race.

9.47 pmSmith leads the British swimmers Tom Dean and Duncan Scott after 100.

9.46 pmKieran Smith races in the top lane of the second semifinal.

Semifinale for Men’s 200 Freestyle

9.43 pmMalyutin was the winner at 1:45.45. Scheffer (1.45.71), Popovici (1.45.68) and Australia’s Thomas Neill (1.45.74), all sub 1:46. Haas is at 1:46.07, and was just 0.6 seconds behind the first.

9.41 pmSecond is Martin Malyutin from Russia and David Popovici of Romania. Scheffer is third, and Haas fifth. Although it was close, he is still hoping to make the final.

9.40 pmFernando Scheffer, from Brazil is the leader after the 100th.

9.40 pmThe 200 freestyle is the first round of semifinalists. Townley Haas, representing the United States in this semi.

Finale for the 100th female butterfly

9.35 pmThe race was very close. The top six swimmers were separated by less that a second. Mac Neil won the race with a time of 55.59. Yufei was second at 55.64. McKeon came in third at 55.72. Huske finished fourth at 55.73.

9.33 pmCanada’s Maggie Mac Neil won the 100 butterfly race with a close finish, just ahead of Emma McKeon from Australia and Zhang Yufei from China. American Torri Huske places fourth.

9.33 pmIt’s the first night final.

Olympic swimming schedule 2021

Except for July 31, heats will start at 6 AM ET each morning. ET, and the final races will begin at 9:30 PM ET. ET. The USA Network will broadcast the heats and NBC will air the finals. CBC Canada will cover both.

NBC will show replays every day of qualifying heats for those who live in America.

Sunday, July 25,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Monday 26 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Tuesday 27 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Wednesday, July 28, 2008

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Thursday, July 29, 2009

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heat 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Friday, July 30,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heat 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Saturday 31 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Publiated Mon 26 July 2021 at 02:52.35 +0000