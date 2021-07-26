Olympics Swimming Live Results, Updates, Highlights from Day 3. Tokyo Games 2021

Although Monday’s finals race may not include Ariarne Tippmus and Katie Ledecky, there will be serious talent on show.

Both the male and female 100m backstroke swimmers will compete for the medals. The women’s pool is stacked with athletes including Regan Smith (USA), Kaylee McKeown from Australia, and Kylie Masse (Canada), who defeated McKeown in Sunday’s second semifinal. Ryan Murphy, an American swimmer and world record holder in 100-meter backstroke will be attempting to beat Kliment Kolsnikov from Russia for the gold medal.

- Advertisement -

American world record-holder Lilly King, 17 years old, and Alaskan Lydia Jacoby (17 years) will be competing in close quarters with South African Tatjana Schoenmaker (South Africa), and Sophie Hansson (Sweden). After a closely fought semifinal, Kieran Smith of America will attempt to defeat Duncan Scott from Great Britain in the 200 freestyle. He also hopes to keep ahead Danas Rapsys from Lithuania.

On Monday, swimming fans can also watch Titmus and Ledecky compete in the 200-freestyle semifinals. However, they will be competing from two different heats. Titmus will face Canadian Penny Oleksiak in the first semifinal, while Ledecky will take on the second. They will meet again Tuesday night to compete in the finals. This will be the latest in a long line of rivalries between the swimmers. Titmus was victorious in Sunday’s 400 freestyle.

Sporting News will provide live updates from the finals of Olympic swimming.

More: FuboTV offers a 7-day trial that allows you to watch the Olympics in 2021 live.

Olympics Swimming Results

Time (ET). Event Winner 2. Third 9:00 p.m. Women’s 200 freestyle (Semifinal 1) Ariarne Titmus (Australia) Haughey Siobhan Bernardadette (Hong Kong). Yang Junxuan (China) 9.36 pm Women’s 200 freestyle (Semifinal 2) Katie Ledecky (United States) Barbora Seemanova (Czech Republic) Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 9.43 pm Final Men’s 200-Freestyle Tom Dean (Great Britain). Duncan Scott (Great Britain). Fernando Scheffer (Brazil) 9.51 pm Final: Women’s 100 Backstroke Kaylee McKeown, Australia Kylie Masse (Canada) Regan Smith (United States). 9.59 pm Final Men’s 100 Backstroke Evgeny Rylov (Russia) Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia) Ryan Murphy (United States) 10.17 pm Final: Women’s 100 breaststroke Lydia Jacoby (United States). Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa Lilly King (United States). 10:00 p.m. Semifinal 1 Men’s 200-Butterfly (Semifinal 1) Chad le Clos (South Africa) Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary) Honda Tomoru (Japan) 10:00 a.m. Semifinal 2: Men’s 200-Butterfly (Semifinal 2). — — — 10.58 pm The 200-Women Individual Medley (Semifinal 1) — — — 11.05 pm The 200-Women Individual Medley (Semifinal 2). — — —

Highlights and live updates from the 2021 Olympics in swimming

The men’s 200-butterfly (semifinal 2)

- Advertisement -

10:00 p.m.Milak has a world-record pace. Milak holds the world record with 1:50.73 and may surpass Michael Phelps’ Olympic record of 1:52.03.

10:00 p.m.Kristof Milik, Hungary’s leader through the 50 first rounds.

The men’s 200-butterfly (semifinal1)

10.44 pmFinal times: le Clos at 1:55.06, Hungary’s Tamas Kenderesi at 1:55.17 and Japan’s Honda Tomoru at 1:55.31. America’s Zach Harting was fourth at 1:55.35

10.43 pmLe Clos won the semifinal in this race to secure his place in the final, having won 200 butterflies in London 2012.

10.42 pmSouth Africa’s Chad le Clos leads after 100, despite being in the eighth lane.

- Advertisement -

10:00 a.m.It’s time for the 200-watt heat.

Final 100 Breaststroke for Women by Women (final)

10:00 p.m.Jacoby won the gold with a time of 1:14.95. Schoenmaker was second, King third, at 1:05.22.

10:00 p.m.Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year old Alaskan swimmer in 100 breaststroke is an Olympic gold medalist. Schoenmaker was second and King third, respectively, were tied for third. She won the 100 breaststroke swim with an incredible finish.

10:00 p.m.King is now trailing Schoenmaker at 50.

10:00 a.m.They’re gone.

10:00 p.m.Lilly King holds the Olympic and world 100 breaststroke record. South Africa’s Tatjana Schönmaker is slightly quicker in the semifinal.

Final Men’s 100 Backstroke

10:00 p.m.Rylov (51.98) & Kolesnikov (52.28) take the first two places. Murphy, 52.19 is third.

10.03 pmMurphy is defeated by two Russians. Kliment Kolesnikov wins the silver, and Evgeny Rylov takes home the gold. Murphy will be taking home the bronze medal.

10.03 pmAfter the 50th, Kliment Kolesnikov is in charge.

9.58 pmRyan Murphy holds the Olympic and world records in 100 backstroke. Ryan Murphy is looking to win a second consecutive gold medal in this race.

Final Women’s 100 Backstroke

9.56 pmMcKeown holds the new Olympic record at 57.47 seconds. Masse was just a fraction behind Smith and McKeown at 58.05, which put her just behind Smith. White came in fourth place at 58.43.

9.55 pmKaylee McKeown, an Australian woman now holds the world and Olympic records. Smith takes home the bronze, while Masse wins the silver.

9.53 pmKylie Masse leads the 50th edition, with Rhyan white in second.

9.52 pmIt’s a very competitive field. Which one will win the gold?

Final Men’s 200 Freestyle

9.50 pmDean finished at 1:44.22. Scott was second at 1;44.26. Scheffer came in third at 1:14.66. Smith was sixth, with an average time of 1:45.12.

9.48 pmGreat Britain was ranked in the top 2 places. Tom Dean takes the gold and Duncan Scott the silver. Fernando Scheffer of Brazil wins the bronze.

9.47 pmHwang Sunwoo (South Korea), has led the charge after the 50th and 100th anniversary.

9.45 pmAmerican Kieran Scott will be the focus of all eyes. He hopes to win the U.S. gold in the 200-freestyle, which is expected to be tough against Great Britain’s Duncan Scott.

Freestyle for women (semifinal 2)

9.44 pmTitmus’ time is the best and makes her top seed for tomorrow’s 200-freestyle final. Oleksiak, Ledecky and McIntosh are the second seeds. McIntosh, Schmitt and others missed the cut.

9.42 pmLedecky’s time was 1:55.34. Seemanova was finished in 1:56.14, and Pellegrini at 1:56.44. Canada’s Summer McIntosh finished fifth at 1:56.82.

9.41 pmLedecky wins the first semifinal. Seemanova comes in second, followed by Federica Pelliglini of Italy.

9.40 pmLedecky now leads Seemanova.

9.39 pmLedecky comes in second place behind Barbora Seemanova of Czech Republic, with Summer McIntosh from Canada third.

9.38 pmKatie Ledecky was the fastest in heat 200 at 1:55.28. Now she’s in the semifinal.

Freestyle for women (semifinal 1)

9.36 pmTitmus takes the top spot at 1:54.82. Haughey is second at 1;55.16, and China’s Yang Junxuan third at 1:55.98. Oleksiak finishes fourth at 1:56.39, while American Allison Schmitt comes in fifth at 1:56.87.

9.35 pmTitmus wins the heat by powering through the last stretch.

9.34 pmSiobhan Haaughey of Hong Kong is now in the lead, although Titmus seems to be gaining close to the 150.

9.33 pmCanada’s Penny Oleksiak leads the pack after 50.

9.32 pmAriarne Titmus has returned to the pool and is now swimming in the 200-freestyle. Can she make it to the finals?

Olympics swimming schedule 2021

Except for July 31, heats will start at 6 AM ET each morning. ET, and end at 9:15 p.m. ET. ET each day. USA Network will broadcast the heats and NBC the finals. CBC coverage will be available in Canada.

NBC will replay the qualifying heats every day for those who live in America.

Monday 26 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Tuesday 27 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Wednesday, July 28, 2008

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Thursday, July 29, 2009

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Friday, July 30,

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Heats 6. USA CBC Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Saturday 31 July

Event Time (ET). Channel (U.S.) Channel (Canada) Finale 9:00 p.m. NBC CBC

Publiated at Tue 27 July 2021, 02:06:46 +0000