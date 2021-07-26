Piers Morgan says that Celia, his wife, has reached a tipping point after his Covid diagnosis

The symptoms of his illness included fever, chills, coughing and sneezing.

He was even more upset after losing his senses of taste and scent. So he texted Susanna Reid, his co-star in the movie “I can’t taste wine”

- Advertisement -

Piers groaned, “This is for everyone who knows me love of wine.”

Susanna immediately realized the magnitude of the crisis and described it as “disaster”.

Piers said that she remembered adding: “But it’s your own benefit, you’ll spare a fortune and drop half a stone, so now you can go out on a evening of sparkling water with me!”

Publication Date: Mon 26 July 2021, 06:01:00 ET 0000