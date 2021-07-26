Pokemon Unite developers are looking for your feedback via a survey

Pokemon Unite is a multiplayer, free-to-play online battle arena game that was released just a few days ago on Nintendo Switch. The game is now available for free to all players, with an interesting gameplay experience that’s different than the usual Pokemon game.

The devs asked their fans to fill out the survey and let them know what you think. This will help to improve Pokemon Unite. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter account shared the link and tweeted the results of the survey. Below is the tweet.

What was your overall experience on Aeos Island? Please fill out the survey to let us know what you think and how we can improve #PokemonUNITE. https://t.co/SylzPAr17v — Pokemon UNITE (@PokemonUnite), July 25, 2021

