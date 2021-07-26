Quantcast
23.6 C
United States of America
Monday, July 26, 2021
type here...
Travel

Pokemon Unite developers are looking for your feedback via a survey

By Newslanes Media
0
9

Must read

Pokemon Unite developers are looking for your feedback via a survey

Pokemon Unite is a multiplayer, free-to-play online battle arena game that was released just a few days ago on Nintendo Switch. The game is now available for free to all players, with an interesting gameplay experience that’s different than the usual Pokemon game.

The devs asked their fans to fill out the survey and let them know what you think. This will help to improve Pokemon Unite. The official Pokemon Unite Twitter account shared the link and tweeted the results of the survey. Below is the tweet.

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Mon 26 July 2021, 01:50:56 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleOlympic Swimming Live Results, Updates, Highlights from Day 2 in 2021 Tokyo Games
Pokemon Unite developers are looking for your feedback via a survey
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks