PS Plus August 2021: Sony will announce the next PS4 free of charge. PS5 Games?

As we approach the end of this month, PS4 and PS5 gamers can expect the unveiling of a brand new PS Plus lineup. Sony, unlike Microsoft has an end of the month point at which they announce their next free monthly game selection. We are fast getting to that point.

The next PS Plus lineup is usually revealed by Sony on the last Wednesday of each month at 4.30pm UK Time.

- Advertisement -

The PS Plus August 2021 lineup should therefore be announced Wednesday, July 28, at 4.30pm BST.

But, PS4 or PS5 gamers won’t have to wait so long to see what next PS Plus game could look like.

Sony appears to have announced the PS Plus August 2021 lineup early.

The official PlayStation website revealed the next PS Plus lineup early this weekend.

- Advertisement -

It was previously announced that Hunter’s Arena Legends will be August’s PS5 free game.

READ MORE The latest PlayStation 5 stock information and times