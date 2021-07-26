Rockets coach Flower tested positive for Covid-19

Any Flower, Trent Rockets’ head coach, tests positive for Covid-19. She will be absent Monday night’s game against Northern Superchargers at The Hundred. Steven Mullaney is also missing after being identified by a close contact.
Andy Flower, Trent Rockets’ head coach has been positive for Covid-19. He will be absent Monday night’s game against Northern Superchargers at The Hundred.
The Rockets have tested positive for two other Rockets support personnel members. Another member of their support staff and all-rounder Steven Mullaney were also confirmed to be positive.
Paul Franks will take over as the head coach of the match against Northern Superchargers. It is broadcast live by Sky Sports The Hundred, and on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel at 6pm.
Rockets defeated Southern Brave on Saturday in their first match at The Hundred, and Marchant de Lange took the five-wicket win in the competition.
