Quantcast
Sports

Rockets coach Flower tested positive for Covid-19

By Newslanes Media
0
1

Must read

Any Flower, Trent Rockets’ head coach, tests positive for Covid-19. She will be absent Monday night’s game against Northern Superchargers at The Hundred. Steven Mullaney is also missing after being identified by a close contact.

Last updated: 26/07/21 at 3:04pm

Andy Flower, Trent Rockets’ head coach has been positive for Covid-19

Andy Flower, Trent Rockets’ head coach has been positive for Covid-19. He will be absent Monday night’s game against Northern Superchargers at The Hundred.

- Advertisement -

The Rockets have tested positive for two other Rockets support personnel members. Another member of their support staff and all-rounder Steven Mullaney were also confirmed to be positive.

Rockets coach Flower tested positive for Covid-19 Rockets coach Flower tested positive for Covid-19

Rockets or Superchargers?

June 26, 2021 at 6:00pm

Live on

Paul Franks will take over as the head coach of the match against Northern Superchargers. It is broadcast live by Sky Sports The Hundred, and on the Sky Cricket YouTube channel at 6pm.

- Advertisement -

Rockets defeated Southern Brave on Saturday in their first match at The Hundred, and Marchant de Lange took the five-wicket win in the competition.

Publiated Mon 26 July 2021 at 14:23.34 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePS Plus August 2021: Sony will announce the next PS4 free of charge. PS5 Games?
Rockets coach Flower tested positive for Covid-19
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks