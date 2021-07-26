Russell to join Tandy’s training on Thursday Training

After recovering from an Achilles injury, Finn Russell has been reinstated in contention for the British and Irish Lions.

After recovering from an Achilles injury to his left foot, Finn Russell may be available for the British Lions’ second Test against South Africa. Dan Biggar will train on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Russell sustained a minor tear to his tendon on July 7, but was allowed to continue on tour so that it would be healed in time for him to take part in the Springboks series.

Russell’s fitness return is timely, as Biggar, who was concussed during Saturday’s 22-17 win in the first Test puts his availability at flyhalf in question.

Steve Tandy, defence coach, stated that Dan would be available for training on Thursday. Finn will begin to train with the team today.

Following concussion from the first Test, Dan Biggar of Starting Lions 10, is expected to start training on Thursday

We’ll wait to see how Finn does. He’s shown great reaction to training.

- Advertisement -

Russell’s training progress on Monday will matter as Warren Gatland, his assistants and others gather in the evening for selection of the Cape Town Stadium team.

5:16 Highlights from the opening Test of the series between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions Highlights of the first Test between South Africa, the British and Irish Lions

Owen Farrell (who was a replacement for Marcus Smith in the first series) and Marcus Smith were also candidates. However, the Lions will give Biggar the opportunity to heal from his head injury.

- Advertisement -

Wyn Jones’ chances of success look dim after he pulled out from the front row to deal with a shoulder injury. He will be kept off the field for the second Test.

Tandy said Wyn is suffering from a minor injury, and would likely be unable to play in the Test match. He also stated that there was no plans for any additional cover.

Wyn Jones, Loosehead prop is doubtful for the second Test after he was forced to withdraw from the first due to a shoulder injury.

Rory Sutherland took Jones’ place at loosehead, but he was unable to overcome the Springboks. Mako Vunipola however made an impact at the bench and at the scrum.