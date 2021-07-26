Russell to join Tandy’s training on Thursday Training

Update from the British and Irish Lions Squad: Steve Tandy, Defence Coach tells Media that fly-half Finn Russell is back in training after an Achilles injury. Starting fly-half Dan Biggar will train on Thursday. Wyn Jones, loosehead with shoulder injury, said he was unsure.
After recovering from an Achilles injury to his left foot, Finn Russell may be available for the British Lions’ second Test against South Africa. Dan Biggar will train on Thursday.
Russell sustained a minor tear to his tendon on July 7, but was allowed to continue on tour so that it would be healed in time for him to take part in the Springboks series.
Russell’s fitness return is timely, as Biggar, who was concussed during Saturday’s 22-17 win in the first Test puts his availability at flyhalf in question.
Steve Tandy, defence coach, stated that Dan would be available for training on Thursday. Finn will begin to train with the team today.
We’ll wait to see how Finn does. He’s shown great reaction to training.
Russell’s training progress on Monday will matter as Warren Gatland, his assistants and others gather in the evening for selection of the Cape Town Stadium team.
Owen Farrell (who was a replacement for Marcus Smith in the first series) and Marcus Smith were also candidates. However, the Lions will give Biggar the opportunity to heal from his head injury.
Wyn Jones’ chances of success look dim after he pulled out from the front row to deal with a shoulder injury. He will be kept off the field for the second Test.
Tandy said Wyn is suffering from a minor injury, and would likely be unable to play in the Test match. He also stated that there was no plans for any additional cover.
Rory Sutherland took Jones’ place at loosehead, but he was unable to overcome the Springboks. Mako Vunipola however made an impact at the bench and at the scrum.
