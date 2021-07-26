Staycation in a narrowboat with Cuban themes and additional stones Manchester

The Beehive MCR

Maximum 4 people can sleep on The Beehive. It is located in Castlefield, Manchester’s main canal route.

- Advertisement -

This area is well-known for the many green spaces and outdoor events that are held along the waterfront. There are plenty of restaurants and bars to enjoy on dry ground.

Prices start at PS129/night with some availability in August.

Boutique city centre narrowboat

Another boutique-decorated narrowboat is also located in Castlefield, just a few steps from Deansgate.

- Advertisement -

The boat is owned by the same owners as the Cuban-themed boat. Similar themes are also echoed in the packed honesty bar and beautiful outdoor seating.

For a few romantic days, we recommend this hotel. There are board games and fancy dresses available to keep you busy.

The boat, which is boutique-styled, is pet friendly and costs PS91 per night. However it is only available until October.

LEARN MOREFind ‘fairies” hidden throughout Wales

Publited at Mon 26 July 2021, 15:44:06 (+0000).