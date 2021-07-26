Surprise PS5 update: Download new games from the Store today

This week, a new PS4/PS5 game was released free of charge on the PlayStation Store. You can now download Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Trial. PlayStation Consoles will continue to offer a brand new gaming experience in the days ahead. - Advertisement - PS4/PS5 gamers will be able to enjoy Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for no additional charge up until Thursday, July 29, You can also enjoy crossplay between friends on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can only access a select number of modes during the free period. This means you will not be able play through single-player campaigns. DOWNLOAD CALL FOR DUTY COLD WIN DEMO

Anyone who completes the game will be able to keep their Black Ops Cold War weapons, global-level progress and all progress made during the trial. Any progress gained will also carry over into Warzone or Cold War. One difference among the PlayStation 4, Xbox and Xbox Test is the exclusive mode that comes with the PS4 or PS5 versions. PlayStation gamers can play Onslaught, which features a 2-person team fighting zombies on Multiplayer maps. Keep your distance from the Dark Aether Orb, and don't get too overwhelmed. We didn't forewarn you. You can download the Call of Duty Cold War Free Access by going to the PlayStation Store. The full page might be available, but you should see the option to get a smaller version for free. You can search on the PlayStation Store website to find the official demo.

COD MODES FREE OF CHARGE AVAILABLE THIS WEEK MULTIPLAYER We have it all, no matter what your preferences. Are you fast and furious? The NukeJacked 24/7 playlist features the Hijacked and Nuketown maps. You want that old-fashioned feel? Throwback Moshpit is a great option, or you can spice it up with Party Games. You can also try out the 12-v12 Moshpit and the 40-player Multiteam Moshpit for large-scale battles. If you want it to be simple, Team Deathmatch is also available. Rush was also available for free at Season Four Reloaded’s start. The Call of Duty(r),: Black Ops II classic is small and takes place around a speedball track. It’s available in two playlists: Paintball Moshpit or Hardcore Paintball Moshpit. These playlists feature 6v6 action, sound effects and paintball impact visuals.

ZOMBIES MAPS Mauer der Toten The Omega Group leader, Colonel Lev Kravchenko holds the Requiem Agents hostage and their only hope of survival is to obey his orders. You can deploy to Mauer der Toten with free access. Die Maschine” and “Firebase Z You can see the origins of Dark Aether with complete access to Firebase Z and Die Maschine. You can turn on the power and upgrade your weapons with the Pack-a Punch machine. Then, you’ll have the best of both worlds every time that Mystery Box is opened. Call of Duty Cold War Free Access Trial will close on July 29, at 6 PM BST.

Published Mon, 26 July 2021