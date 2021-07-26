The best things to do in San Antonio with children

Are San Antonio’s kids safe?

A family trip to one of Texas’ most popular cities is sure to be unforgettable.

Tennis shoes, strollers, and sunscreen are essential. It is hot, sunny, and humid all year. You should bring sunscreen, hat, and some clothing. You will need to walk a lot as many of San Antonio’s tourist attractions are situated near the famous River Walk. You can bring a stroller and wear comfortable shoes. Also, remember to drink plenty of water.

The best things to do with children in San Antonio

A city cruise or a boat ride could be a great way to relax. Or you can make use of an accessible, unique theme park. These are some of the top things you can do in San Antonio with your kids.

Take a cruise with your family along the River in Downtown San Antonio. (c) Shutterstock / f11photo

River Walk Boat Cruise

A River Walk cruise boat cruise with GO RIO Cruises will show you San Antonio from a new perspective. Your captain will guide you along the San Antonio River, describing the past and the architecture you’ll encounter. Relax with your family and enjoy the ride, as you glide along under bridges and see the beauty of this beautiful city in Texas.

San Antonio Zoo

Each year, the San Antonio Zoo welcomes over 1 million visitors to view over 750 species spread across 56 acres. The entire zoo is open to visitors. You may also choose your favourite areas such as the Reptile House or Cat Grottos. Through the “Behind the scenes” program, you can touch and feed flamingos, hippos, and other giraffes. You can visit special exhibits located on the west side of the park in addition to the main Zoo. The current Dragon Forest exhibit, which features 15 dragons and live music, brings to life a fantasy medieval kingdom.

DoSeum

The DoSeum’s interactive, hands-on exhibits will amaze your kids and inspire you to be scientists, engineers, builders or writers. The 68,000 square feet of exhibits will be a blast. There is everything you need, from a Spy Academy and a DJ Station for kids to make their own music. Your family will be able to learn about force and motion and practice their digital literacy.

Morgan’s Wonderland, a rare and accessible theme park is available (c) Morgan’s Wonderland

Morgan’s Wonderland

Morgan's Wonderland is located in San Antonio, Texas. It's the first accessible theme park. This 25-acre park is accessible to people with different intellectual and physical abilities as well as their families, friends and family. The park features over 25 accessible attractions so that everyone can enjoy the rides on Ferris wheels, trains, and carousels. Visitors love entertainment such as the puppet shows and characters who walk through the park. There is also a Sensory Village and a Butterfly Playground. You can even fish in an 8-acre lake. Special needs guests receive complimentary admission. However, your entire family is welcome to come. Everyone is welcome

San Antonio Aquarium

San Antonio Aquarium is the best place to find out more about the animals living below the water. The aquarium encourages children to explore the ocean through interactive experiences such as snorkeling with sharks or stingrays. No matter how comfortable your children are with interactive experiences, there will be plenty for them to admire as they explore a rainforest filled with reptiles, birds and lemurs alongside aquariums full of fish and coral. Let the children have fun in the arcade, or in the bounce house after exploring San Antonio Aquarium. Foster children and their families will find it a joy to learn that they can get admission free of charge.

The Buckhorn Saloon & Museum

Although it might seem odd to include a saloon on the list, we are proud that The Buckhorn Saloon & Museum has been designed for families. The Buckhorn Saloon was established in San Antonio in 1881. However, over the past 140 years it has become more of a collection of Texas curiosities and Texas history. Enjoy a delicious meal at the restaurant, and then let your children admire the antique furnishings and wall murals with animal heads. Then, you can make your way into the on-site museums. The Texas Rangers Museum will tell you about Texas’ history in law enforcement. Buckhorn Museum displays unique animals and items from Texas. This historic place is a great spot for the whole family to enjoy the sideshow of strange things.

Children will enjoy an underground adventure at Natural Bridge Caverns. (c) John Le/Shutterstock

Natural Bridge Caverns

The Natural Bridge Caverns is a great place to take your kids underground for a geological exploration. The Natural Bridge Caverns, located in San Antonio’s suburbs, are one of the most famous commercial caverns. Today’s visit will take you to the Natural Bridge Caverns’ entrance, a 60ft limestone bridge. After that, it’ll be possible to travel 180 feet below the Earth and marvel at amazing natural rock sculptures. Natural Bridge Caverns offers above-ground activities such as a maze measuring 5,000 feet and an adventure ropes course measuring 60 feet high. Here, you can also learn how to pan and mine for fossils and gems.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas offers the best in thrills. The amusement park has over 60 thrill rides and is open all year. It includes the Joker Carnival of Chaos which features the highest pendulum ride in the world and Dare Devil Dive Flying Machines that boasts the largest and most impressive of their kind. There are plenty of rides for families with small children that can’t ride roller coasters. Make sure to bring your swimsuit as admission to White Water Bay Waterpark is included in the admission price. After a day of excitement at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, cool off in the Texas-shaped pool and slides.

Hemisfair Park is free. (c) Joshua Rainey Photography/Shutterstock

Yanaguana Garden in Hemisfair

To have fun with your children in San Antonio, you don't need to spend much. Yanaguana Garden in Hemisfair offers free fun and is open to all ages. The playground features adaptive equipment that is suitable for people with disabilities, swings and climbing structures, as well as an area where you can play. The shade allows guardians to play foosball and cornhole while the children run around.

Ripley’s San Antonio

Ripley’s San Antonio has three attractions, so there’s something for everyone. The Guinness World Records Museum is a place where you will learn more about some of the most remarkable people in the world. It’s also the only place where you can try to get your Guinness Worlds Records Title. Tomb Rider 3D is an exciting ride where guests will experience an immersive 3D world and see how special effects are used to make a place in which you must overcome an Egyptian tomb curse. Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is the last attraction. This haunted house features live actors and special effects that will make you frighten your pants.

Legoland Discovery Centre

Visit the Legoland Discovery Center to let your children experience a new world of tactile sensations. You can explore a LEGO model of San Antonio made with more than 1.5 million bricks at the Miniland exhibit or create your own masterpieces along master builders. The LEGO indoor playground is two stories high. Families will also love the Kingdom Quest and Merlin’s Apprentice rides. The 4D Theater is what makes Legoland Discovery Center special. It combines 3D movies with real wind, rain and snow effects to make it seem like you are actually there.

