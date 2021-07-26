The Olympic Google Speedrunning Competition is open to speedrunners Doodle

Olympics is here. It’s now that we can watch the world record being set, and confronting international politics. The Google Doodle, which has accompanied the Games is a great way to enjoy both the first and the second. Speedrunners on Champion Island are getting in on the competition spirit.

Current world record time for running through any% of the game in a complete run is 8 minutes 22 seconds. This was set by Japanese runner wasiyosi. Speedrun.com’s leaderboards show that it is a very competitive field. Several runners already have posted their times within the first few days of the game being released.

There are strong competitive scenes at some levels. The Gamer noted that the 86m climbing game had a lot of entries, separated by milliseconds. It took as little as 11 seconds to complete. Brazillian runner yPerna set the record for fastest time, making it an inspiring international competition.

Below is a list of the best full-game runs.

Publiated at Mon 26 July 2021 23.06:01 PM +0000